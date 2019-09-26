Today This Morning, Preview 3,000 Brand-New Athletic Shoes To Be Donated To Homeless LA Children & See The Preparations Underway For Fred Jordan Mission's 2019 Back-To-School Giveaway

The Fred Jordan Mission

Sep 26, 2019, 12:14 ET

WHAT:

Over 3,000 pairs of brand-new sneakers will be donated to homeless children on Skid Row for one of America's largest Back-to-School Giveaways. The pairs will be sorted by 50 volunteer Foot Locker Associates beforehand.



The sorting of 3,000 sneakers is part of the preparations underway at the Fred Jordan Mission on Skid Row, which has been hosting America's largest Back-to-School Giveaway for the past 31 years. On Saturday, Sept. 28, beginning at 9 a.m., thousands of underprivileged children from all over Southern California will be given free brand-new shoes, clothes, backpacks and school supplies.


WHEN:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2019; Shoe Sorting - - 9:00am                


Come see thousands of pairs of new shoes, socks, clothing, backpacks and school supplies being sorted, organized and displayed for the Fred Jordan Missions Back-to-School Giveaway.


FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2019 Come preview the shoes we are giving to underprivileged children.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2019 Fred Jordan Mission's Back-to-School Giveaway


WHERE:

FRED JORDAN MISSION, 445 Towne Avenue, Skid Row, Los Angeles (corner of East 5th Street & Towne Avenue

