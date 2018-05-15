Today: WOW air Announces New Route From The U.S. To India Via Iceland

Service to DEL will be available from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI), Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL).

"I am thrilled to broaden WOW air's offerings and bring low fare international flight service to India," said Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW air. "We are passionate about continuing our mission of enabling everybody to fly by making international travel accessible and affordable for all, and look forward to expanding our global service to provide travellers with the opportunity to see many parts of the globe, whether for business or pleasure."

Delhi, a popular travel destination, provides visitors with magical sights, sounds, smells and tastes of its endless bazaars, as well as some of the world's prominent heritage sites. These include The Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb, India Gate and the Qutub Minar. And just a 125 mile road trip from Delhi is the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

WOW air will use brand new Airbus A330neo aircrafts on the Delhi route, which are outfitted with the new WOW premium seats offering at least 37 inches of legroom.

* From Boston (BOS), New York (EWR), Washington D.C. (BWI), Chicago (ORD), Pittsburgh (PIT), Detroit (DTW), San Francisco (SFO), Los Angeles (LAX) and St. Louis (STL) to Dehli (DEL) via Iceland. Based on lowest one-way WOW Basic fare booked on www.wowair.us. Includes all taxes, fees and carrier charges. Available for travel 10 January – 31 March, 2019. The offer applies for 4200 seats on selected flights, only when booked on a return trip.



About WOW air

WOW air offers the lowest fares, a modern fleet with the lowest emissions and the biggest smile; this is the WOW air promise to its valuable customers. As of spring 2018, the airline services 39 destinations across Europe and North America including Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, and Copenhagen.

Established in November 2011 by Icelandic entrepreneur Skúli Mogensen, the purple airline flies with Airbus A320, Airbus A321 and Airbus A330 models. WOW air boasts one of the world's youngest fleet, with an average aircraft age of just 2 years.

WOW air was ranked as the 7th best low-cost airline in Europe at the 2013, 2014 and 2015 Skytrax World Airline Awards and was the youngest airline in the top ten.

