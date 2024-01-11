TodayPay Appoints Seasoned Visa Executive

Mike West Joins TodayPay as Strategic Advisor

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TodayPay Inc. , a technology company pioneering a new category in payments called Refunds as a Service™ announced today at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2024) that Visa executive Mike West has joined as a Strategic Advisor. Mike West brings deep industry expertise from leading Visa Direct's international commercialization and the network expansion by launching new use cases, innovative payment capabilities and value-added services.

Mike West joins TodayPay with more than 25 years of experience in payments including senior roles at Visa, PayPal and American Express. West helped Visa Direct expand globally to support successfully scale the business to over 8 billion card, account, and digital wallet endpoints, across 200 countries, with double-digit year-over-year growth.

During remarks on stage at CES 2024, Jeremy Balkin, Founder and CEO of TodayPay Inc. and former Head of Fintech for J.P. Morgan, said "Mike is a leading expert in the payments industry, product commercialization and Go-to-Market, and helping companies navigate the transition from market entry to global scale. We're excited to leverage his breadth of experience and expertise to bring our innovative TodayPay suite of alternative refund solutions to merchants and consumers."

"I built TodayPay because I've seen firsthand how the speed of a payment can change somebody's life," said Balkin. "There's over a trillion dollars of value exchanged every year in the form of refunds, yet there's been almost zero innovation improving the refund customer experience. Mike will help us revolutionize the refunds experience for merchants."

TodayPay, recently named as a Company that "will revolutionize the world of money" at Money 20/20, the world's biggest, most influential gathering of the global money ecosystem, decouples the refund, which is a payment solution, from the return, which is a logistics problem. "This helps merchants compete end-to-end on customer experience based on the speed of a payment, instead of the speed of broken supply chains," said Balkin. For consumers, it means the ability to get paid instantly with multiple redemption choices, instead of status quo, which is simply a reversal back to the original payment method on the next month's credit card statement.

"TodayPay is a revolutionary force for transforming the refunds process which is a trillion-dollar problem for retailers, e-commerce platforms, and marketplaces. TodayPay's momentum and growth shows no signs of slowing," said Mike West. "I look forward to bringing my experience as a leader in the payments industry to a business that is establishing itself as a new market champion."

West has over 10 years of experience at Visa, most recently overseeing Visa Direct, a global real-time money movement platform and the launch of new products, use cases and growth of international markets. Prior to Visa, West spent 4 years leading Product Marketing at PayPal, where he supported the company's successful launch of new digital payments solutions and services and subsequent rapid global expansion.

West holds an MBA from the University of New England, and a Corporate Finance Executive Program Diploma from London Business School.

About TodayPay

TodayPay is the world's first faster payment solution helping merchants offer their customers instant refunds in multiple payment choices. TodayPay is a B2B technology company pioneering a new category in payments called Refunds as a Service™. TodayPay has commercial relationships with Visa, Amazon Web Services, Marqeta, Alloy, GrailPay, Astra, Tango and Shippo.

About TodayPay Founder

Prior to founding TodayPay, Jeremy Balkin served as Managing Director for J.P. Morgan in New York City, where he led fintech innovation and corporate development in the Payments business. Mr. Balkin is well known across the fintech industry for coining the phrase, "Payments are eating the world" and he received the PayTech Award in 2022 recognizing his leadership across the payments industry.

