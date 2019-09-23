Today's Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Broadens Appeal To Travelers And Developers

PHOENIX, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Western Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) has broadened its appeal to travelers and developers with a refreshed and expanded portfolio of hotel options. Through expansion, new launches and acquisitions, today's BWHR is a modern and innovative global hospitality powerhouse with 16 distinctive brands across every chain scale segment.

Prior to expanding its portfolio to reach every market segment, BWHR focused on refreshing its core brands of over 2,000 properties including Best Western, Best Western Plus® and Best Western Premier® hotels in North America. In 2015, hotel owners committed to investing $2 billion in property improvements and renovations, revealing a suite of revitalized properties across the country. This investment has been well-received by guests, with Best Western Premier being named #1 in the upscale segment in the J.D. Power 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study.

"The needs and preferences of today's travelers and developers are constantly evolving, and at BWHR, we are committed to keeping pace," said David Kong, President and Chief Executive Offer of BWHR. "It was important to ensure we have a quality foundation with our core Best Western brands before expanding our portfolio. With this groundwork in place, we were able to take the next step in our journey of transformation, broadening our portfolio and providing even more travel options."

With a strong foundation in place, BWHR began expanding its portfolio with the launch of four new boutique brands: Vīb®, GLō®, Sadie® and Aiden®. These additions played a critical role in contemporizing the BWHR brand and expanding its reach from economy to upscale with unique boutique offerings. Vīb and GLō offer guests a fresh and exciting experience, with state-of-the-art technology and stylish designs, providing a modern escape from the hustle of today's travelers' uncommon lifestyle with hotels in key destinations such as Antalya, Turkey; Brooklyn, NY; and Ottawa, Canada. The captivating design of Aiden and Sadie invites the creative traveler and mobile worker to indulge in a one-of-a-kind boutique experience that reflects the pulse of its neighborhood. Travelers can enjoy the reimagined travel experience of Aiden and Sadie across the globe in Austin, TX; Seoul, South Korea; and Paris, France.

"The growth of our boutique brands has been remarkable," adds Brad LeBlanc, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer of BWHR. "Each brand is truly unique, providing guests with a variety of contemporary travel experiences while also addressing the needs of today's developers. From the energizing pulse of Vīb in metropolitan areas, to the bold and playful personality of Aiden in secondary markets, we have a hotel option for every traveler and developer."

Another critical step in the company's expansion was the acquisition of WorldHotels®, a collection of approximately 300 unique hotels and resorts in premier destinations around the world. The February 2019 acquisition played a critical role in enhancing BWHR's portfolio of offerings to include the upper upscale and luxury segments.

Rounding out BWHR's portfolio are the company's upper midscale extended stay and premium economy options: Executive Residency and SureStay® Hotel Group. Executive Residency offers an exceptional longer-term stay experience with studios and suites featuring the modern comforts of home. SureStay Hotel Group launched in late 2016 and is already celebrating over 260 properties globally, making it one of the fastest growing brands in the hotel industry today. The brand has become known as a trusted and respected lodging option among travelers – offering travelers consistent and quality levels of comfort, cleanliness, and a service guarantee, all at an affordable price.

"I am proud of our wide-reaching portfolio," adds Kong. "With 16 distinctive brands across every chain scale segment, I am confident that our flexible and modern hotel solutions will continue to exceed guest and developer expectations in markets across the globe."

