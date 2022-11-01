Today's Dental Network Celebrates One-Year Anniversary, Announces New Brand and Key Culture Elements

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's Dental Network, LLC ("TDN"), a premier, multi-specialty dental service organization with 25 dental practices in Florida, celebrated its one-year anniversary and announced a new brand with a redesigned logo and Key Culture Elements, to reinforce its founding principles and engage its more than 250 employees. This includes a new logo, tagline, credo, vision, mission and core value statements.

TDN was originally founded in 2018 by three dentists with 13 practices and 110 employees, but in 2021 the group officially joined forces with private equity firm HealthEdge Partners and five additional dental practices to create what is now known as Today's Dental Network.

"We founded TDN with a shared vision to create a multi-specialty dental platform with a focus on caring for people – including our patients and our team members – in a true continuum of care model," says Kevin Krause, chief executive officer and founding partner of TDN. "Our one-year anniversary is a great opportunity to celebrate all that we have accomplished as a team, as well as to remind everyone why we come to work every day."

The rebranding process, led by chief marketing officer Shanna Tumbleson, was a team effort involving employees and stakeholders across all areas of the organization. The six-month process included various levels of qualitative and quantitative research, including employee surveys, deep dive meetings with shareholders, and focus groups with managers and clinicians.

"At TDN, we want to build a purpose-driven culture that unites us all in the meaningful work we do, informs our decision-making and guides our day-to-day behavior and performance," says Tumbleson. "It was critically important to us that each person in the organization had an opportunity to contribute to defining that culture and continues to have a voice in our brand."

While each office is united in the company's credo, vision, mission and core values - TDN does not plan to rebrand the local dental offices to the TDN name or logo.

To see the new logo and read the company's credo, vision, mission and core values, please visit www.tdn.care.

ABOUT TODAY'S DENTAL NETWORK

Established in 2018, Today's Dental Network is a people-first dental service organization in West Central Florida. With 25 cutting-edge practices and growing, TDN cares for patients across the entire continuum of oral health care, providing pediatric dentistry, general dentistry, endodontics, orthodontics, prosthodontics, periodontics and oral surgery - complete with a full-service dental lab. Formed and led by best-in-class dentists, TDN supports practices with financial, HR, marketing, IT services, continuing education and training opportunities so they can focus on what matters most: caring for patients. For more information, please visit www.tdn.care.

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

ABOUT SCP

Synergistic Capital Partners is a healthcare-focused private equity firm led by healthcare experts and physicians with over a century of combined healthcare expertise. SCP generally invests solely in the healthcare services sector, where their investment methodology is rooted in patient-centered care and provider-centric values which has led to superior investment performance across their investment portfolio. To learn more about SCP, please visit: www.synergisticcapitalpartners.com.

