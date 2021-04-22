Todays Health Science Launches New Website to Join the Growing and Health and Wellness Movement

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Todays Health Science, a new player in the digital health space, is officially entering the health and wellness conversation. Todays Health Science is a new platform that covers all facets of physical and mental health openly and objectively via its website: www.todayshealthscience.com .

Todays Health Science currently publishes hundreds of pieces of web content on a monthly basis to educate and support those seeking a more balanced approach to everyday wellness. Todays Health Science offers insight and potential solutions for popular health topics, such as pain , anxiety , sleep , skincare , fitness , and even pet health . In addition to health topics, Todays Health Science provides the latest news , research on CBD education , trending topics , reviews , and CBD spotlight products. Most notably, the website offers a unique online feature: a CBD dosage calculator for both humans and pets .

"Given the increasing amount of research into the health, wellness, and CBD space, consumers are recognizing the importance of going to a trusted online source. With the launch of Todays Health Science, we intend to be that trusted source for many years to come," said Lindsi Flynn, Strategic Manager of Todays Health Science.

Todays Health Science has already seen a huge spike in traffic since its initial launch in December, averaging 15K+ unique visitors per month. The platform plans on continuing the momentum by producing content that directly impacts those who are seeking a more balanced approach to overall wellness while searching for the latest breakthroughs in modern CBD science.

