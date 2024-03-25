Today's Marketplace Addresses Growing 5G Connectivity Demands and Importance of Network Security

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's Marketplace (TMP) addresses growing bandwidth and security demands for mission-critical connectivity during a recent Nasdaq interview with the Heider College of Business Dean and Professor of Business Intelligence & Analytics at Creighton University, Anthony Hendrickson, Ph.D., and Boingo Wireless CEO Mike Finley.

Today's Marketplace interviews Boingo Wireless CEO and the Dean of the Heider College of Business, Anthony Hendrickson PhD at the NASDAQ studio concerning the growing 5G connectivity demands and the importance of network security.

For decades we have been hearing about the promise of the Internet of Things (IoT). In this world of smartphones, smartwatches, autonomous vehicles, smart homes, and even RFID (radio frequency identification) enabled clothing – IoT may have finally arrived. However, the digital economy has generated a higher demand for bandwidth and network security than initially predicted. Boingo's secure wireless networks address these concerns for many of the world's largest venues, including airports, mass transit stations, stadiums, hotels, hospitals and U.S. military bases.

"Bandwidth and connectivity are really key," said Finley to host Jane King. "When we design and build a network, we always build it with the future in mind. By leveraging cutting-edge 5G, Wi-Fi and security technologies, Boingo enables organizations to stay ahead of the curve, meet connectivity demands and capitalize on opportunities presented in the 5G era."

Anthony Hendrickson, Ph.D. addresses the need for students to stay current with evolving technology. "I believe that investors and our students can glean invaluable insights from trailblazing companies like Boingo Wireless. By studying their strategies and approaches, we not only understand the dynamics of the internet economy but also learn how to navigate and innovate within it, ensuring our readiness for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

TMP C-Suite interviews cover important topics and deliver complex solutions in a manner the average investor will understand. These interviews are syndicated across the financial news media landscape targeting investors, journalists, financial professionals, and interested viewers.

About Creighton University, Heider College of Business

Creighton University is a Jesuit University located in Omaha, Nebraska. The Heider College of Business prides itself as one of the most connected schools of business with real-world business practice. It is one of only a handful of universities with a new FinTech major, designed to allow students to become immediate contributors in today's complex and rapidly changing business environment. For more about Creighton and the Heider College go to www.Creighton.edu.

About Today's Marketplace

Today's Marketplace (TMP) is a series of C-Suite interviews filmed at the prestigious New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ MarketSite studio for earned media and targeted institutional and retail investor distribution. Financial news publishers and television broadcast directors can access and download the broadcast media assets here.

Visit TMP at TodaysMarketplace.tv.

Media Contact

Today's Marketplace

Dian Rygh, [email protected]

SOURCE Today's Marketplace