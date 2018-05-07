Today's Research Report Coverage on Application Software Stocks -- LogMeIn, Manhattan Associates, Micro Focus, and MobileIron

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Last Friday, Boston, Massachusetts headquartered LogMeIn Inc.'s stock climbed 1.78%, to close the day at $114.05. A total volume of 343,269 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 1.15% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.83% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of LogMeIn, which together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions for individuals and businesses in the US, the UK, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.71.

On April 09th, 2018, LogMeIn has named Sara Andrews, SVP and Global CISO of PepsiCo, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Andrews is a renowned security executive and member of the CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) Coalition national Leadership Board. Get the full research report on LOGM for free by clicking below at:

Manhattan Associates

Shares in Atlanta, Georgia headquartered Manhattan Associates Inc. rose 1.60%, finishing Friday's session at $43.20. The stock recorded a trading volume of 492,159 shares. The Company's shares have gained 2.78% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.02%. Furthermore, shares of Manhattan Associates, which develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations, have an RSI of 53.03.

On April 25th, 2018, Manhattan Associates announced that it has been named a Visionary in Gartner Inc.'s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems (TMS). The Company's TMS solution bridges both the substantive capabilities and complex integrations needed by top-tier clients (shippers that spend more than $100 million annually on freight) and more streamlined solutions with the lower TCO required by mid-sized clients (shippers that spend between $25 and $100 million annually on freight). Free research on MANH can be accessed at:

Micro Focus International

Newbury, the United Kingdom headquartered Micro Focus International PLC's stock finished 0.88% higher at $17.20 last Friday at the close. A total volume of 1.80 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 12.79% in the past month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 14.30%. Additionally, shares of Micro Focus, which develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the UK, the US, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally, have an RSI of 35.33.

On May 03rd, 2018, Micro Focus announced the IT Operations Management (ITOM) Platform, the industry's first containerized microservices platform for IT Operations. The Company also announced the availability of two new ITOM products now offered on the ITOM platform, Network Operations Management and Data Protection, along with new versions of its existing four product lines now compatible with the new platform. Visit WallStEquities.com now and sign up for the free research on MFGP at:

MobileIron

Mountain View, California headquartered MobileIron Inc.'s shares ended the session 1.65% lower at $4.47. The stock recorded a trading volume of 249,433 shares. Shares of the Company have advanced 1.70% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 4.86% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of MobileIron, which provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 37.27.

On April 12th, 2018, MobileIron (MOBL) and Lenovo announced that they are expanding their partnership to build and bring to market a new offering that helps companies deliver modern work experiences to their employees. The offering will combine Lenovo's devices with MOBL's industry-leading unified endpoint management platform, making it easy for companies to procure both the devices and software they need to operate securely and efficiently. The free technical report on MOBL is available at:

