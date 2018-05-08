Today's Research Report Coverage on Banking Stocks -- Sterling, SunTrust Banks, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Wells Fargo

If you want a free Stock Review on STL, STI, TD, and WFC sign up now at www.wallstequities.com/registration. Ahead of today's trading session, WallStEquities.com revisits the Money Center Banks industry, which comprises banks that are located in a financial center that deals in national and international financial markets. Under review are Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE: STI), The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD), and Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Sterling Bancorp

On Monday, shares in Montebello, New York-based Sterling Bancorp recorded a trading volume of 2.98 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.83% lower at $24.00. The Company's shares have gained 10.60% in the last month, 1.91% over the previous three months, and 1.69% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.49% above its 50-day moving average and 0.41% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Sterling Bancorp, which operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57.19.

On April 24th, 2018, Sterling Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable on May 21st, 2018, to holders of record as of May 07th, 2018.

On May 01st, 2018, research firm Maxim Group reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $32 a share to $36 a share.

SunTrust Banks

Atlanta, Georgia headquartered SunTrust Banks Inc.'s stock closed the day 0.33% higher at $66.82 with a total trading volume of 2.54 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.27% in the past month, 0.78% in the previous three months, and 15.53% over the past year. The stock is trading 5.79% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of SunTrust Banks, which operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the US, have an RSI of 46.30.

On April 16th, 2018, SunTrust Banks announced that it has been ranked the highest in customer satisfaction with home equity line of credit, according to the 2018 J.D. Power US Home Equity Line of Credit Satisfaction StudySM. The J.D. Power Home Equity Line of Credit Study examines customer satisfaction with the home equity borrowing experience - from initial research and application to usage and payment - among the largest US banks.

On April 23rd, 2018, research firm Stephens downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Overweight' to 'Equal-Weight'.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered The Toronto-Dominion Bank recorded a trading volume of 892,452 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.39% higher at $56.91. The Company's shares have advanced 1.86% in the past month and 21.21% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 1.07%. Furthermore, shares of Toronto-Dominion, which together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the US, have an RSI of 57.78.

On May 03rd, 2018, Toronto-Dominion and its subsidiaries, collectively known as TD Bank Group, announced the release of its Q2 financial results on May 24th, 2018, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 1:30 p.m. ET that same day.

Wells Fargo

San Francisco, California headquartered Wells Fargo & Co.'s stock finished Monday's session 0.48% higher at $52.66 with a total trading volume of 16.26 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.82% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 2.49%. Additionally, shares of Wells Fargo, which provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions, have an RSI of 49.60.

On April 24th, 2018, Wells Fargo announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on June 01st, 2018, to stockholders of record on May 04th, 2018, as approved by the Company's Board of Directors.

On April 30th, 2018, research firm Macquarie upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Outperform'.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/todays-research-report-coverage-on-banking-stocks----sterling-suntrust-banks-toronto-dominion-bank-and-wells-fargo-300644260.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities