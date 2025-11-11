Todd & Weld LLP Welcomes Retired Senior United States District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf as Senior Counsel

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd & Weld LLP, a Boston-based boutique litigation firm, is pleased to announce that retired Senior United States District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf is joining the firm as Senior Counsel. Judge Wolf recently concluded more than 45 years of public service, including as a Special Assistant to the Attorney General of the United States, Deputy United States Attorney for Massachusetts, and four decades on the federal bench.

"We are honored that Judge Wolf chose our firm," said David Rich, Co-Managing Partner of Todd & Weld. "He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and perspective that will enrich our practice and provide added value to our clients."

Judge Wolf retired from the bench on November 7, 2025, stating publicly shortly thereafter that he felt compelled to resign to speak and work to combat the existential threat to the rule of law and democracy in America. (Read more in The Atlantic)

Founding Partner Howard Cooper added, "Judge Wolf has dedicated his career to upholding the rule of law in cases both large and small. We are excited to work with him as he begins this next chapter."

In joining Todd & Weld, Judge Wolf said:

"I have long admired the high quality of advocacy of the Todd & Weld attorneys who have appeared in my courtroom, and the firm's commitment to public service. When I decided to leave the bench it was the only firm I considered joining. I am pleased to have found such a fine partner for my public and private endeavors."

During his judicial career, Judge Wolf presided over numerous complex and high-profile cases that have shaped federal jurisprudence. He also serves as Chair of Integrity Initiatives International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the enforcement of criminal laws against corrupt leaders who are among the worst violators of human rights.

