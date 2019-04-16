Todd Bolin Named Chair of Tribe Global

MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribe Global, network of successful, independent, owner-run communications agencies and business partners, has named Todd Bolin, CEO of Minneapolis-based Bolin Marketing as its chair. Bolin succeeds Manchester U.K.-based BJL CEO Nicky Unsworth, who became Tribe Global chair in 2017. Unsworth is stepping down following an ownership change at her agency.

Todd Bolin

Founded in 2012, Tribe Global is comprised of 34 member agencies and business partners located in 48 cities across Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Each of the members, work together to share expertise and capabilities while maintaining their strategic and creative independence.

"I am delighted to be stepping into the role of chair at Tribe Global, which is continuing to expand as a network for independent agencies to work internationally and collaboratively with other like-minded businesses, bringing valuable new skills and capabilities to their clients," said Bolin. "I thank Nicky for her work as chair, and look forward to working with our strong and diverse board as we continue to grow worldwide."

Tribe Global has ambitious expansion plans for 2019 including the launch of the TribeOpen event, a global conference to be held in Tel-Aviv for independent agencies and brands.

"Growing the network with talented agencies from around the world not only fills in our global footprint but adds new capabilities and perspectives for our members and their clients," said Tribe Global Managing Director Ian Wright. "TribeOpen will be an invitation-only, global conference for independent agencies and brand marketers to come together, learn and share in one of the most dynamic cities in the world."

In addition to Bolin and Wright, the Tribe Global board is comprised of James Rice of The Fiction Tribe (U.S), Claus Schuster of Defacto X (Germany), Daniel Eischen of Concept Factory (Luxembourg), Javier Francolino of La Fusión (Argentina), David Balfour of Lightblue (Dubai) and Marco Van Rookhuijzen of Steam (Netherlands).

About Todd Bolin

Bolin is CEO of Bolin Marketing, a 69-year-old, independent marketing and creative services agency located in Minneapolis. His agency works with a diverse range of clients including Honeywell, Kauai Coffee, Menards, Michael Foods, and Ecolab. Bolin has a long-standing career in advertising and marketing and has served on local and regional boards of industry trade group, American Association of Advertising Agencies. He also serves on Freshwater Society's board and Duke University's Fuqua School of Business Alumni Council. Bolin Marketing is a founding member of Tribe Global and Bolin has served on the Tribe board since the network's inception in 2012.

About Tribe Global

Tribe Global is a growing network of successful, independent, owner-run communications agencies and Business Partners. With 34 Members and Partners in 48 cities across Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we combine the scale of a network with a spirit of strategic and creative independence. At Tribe Global, member agencies all have one unique thing in common – they are all different. This is captured by Tribe Global's mantra of One Tribe, Many Vibes. which is a celebration of the differences and the uniqueness of the people and their agencies. www.tribeglobal.net

Contact: Ian Wright

M. +44 7968 393876

E. 212826@email4pr.com

Todd Bolin

O. (612) 236-0702

E. 212826@email4pr.com

SOURCE Tribe Global

Related Links

http://www.tribeglobal.net

