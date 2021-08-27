Todd Burnham, Author and Colorado Lawyer, Tapped for MENSA World Gathering Keynote

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd Burnham, founder of Colorado's Burnham Law Firm, is scheduled for a keynote presentation at MENSA's World Gathering on August 28 in Houston, Texas.

MENSA World Gathering attendees, all members of the exclusive ultra-high IQ global community, will consider Burnham's presentation: Comeback - Epic Rebound Strategies Post Divorce, Injury or Business Trauma based on his upcoming eponymously titled book wherein he shares:

His discovery that among thousands of clients his firm had represented, some surprisingly quickly recovered from the trauma of divorce, accident injury, or business failure, whereas;

Others remained in a Purgatorial limbo for years focused on trying to get back what they lost.

His observations of process commonalities among the successful comebacks from marital splits, physical injuries from auto and other accidents, and the psychological trauma of a business collapse or painful litigation, and;

His distillation of the tools, tactics, and strategies used by the uber resilient to properly Comeback following a new path to reach surprising life and career heights.

"This audience is ideal to consider and opine on strategies proven to get quickly past life's bad breaks and on to a new and better pathway to success and happiness," said Burnham.

The MENSA world conference marks the start of author Burnham's speaking tour.

MENSA: An international society with the membership qualification standardized testing results in the population's top 2%. The nonprofit's purpose is to conduct research in psychology and social science, identify and foster human intelligence for the benefit of humanity and serve as a means for stimulating intellectual and social contacts among its membership.

Todd Burnham: Founded Burnham Law, a fast growing multi-office Colorado-based divorce, custody, injury, business litigation, and criminal law firm. A veteran podcaster and media commentator on legal and social issues, Burnham's upcoming book: Comeback – Epic Rebound Strategies, is set for release through Sutton Hart Press.

Sutton Hart Press: An award-winning non-fiction publisher of thought provoking information from high authority leaders. Upcoming and recent titles include Gregory Glover's Immortality, Inc., Steven Hochfelsen's Profits of Denial, and celebrity divorce lawyer Dror Bikel's bestseller The 1% Divorce – When Titans Clash.

