Todd DeBell of MixMode Recognized as 2024 CRN® Channel Chief

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MixMode, the leading provider of advanced AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Todd DeBell, VP of Global Channel and Alliances at MixMode, to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual list honors the technology industry's top-performing channel executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

As VP of MixMode's Paradigm Partner Program, Todd DeBell, has led transformative initiatives to strengthen MixMode's partnerships with the world's top Value Added Resellers (VARs), Managed Service Providers (MSP) Global, Systems Integrators (GSIs), and Distributors, to help meet the accelerated demand for MixMode's Advanced AI Platform. Over the past year, he oversaw major updates to the partner portal for enhanced deal registration and tracking, launched new partner specializations with tailored benefits, and grew partner revenue through co-branded campaigns and programs.

"We congratulate Todd on this well-deserved honor," said John Keister, CEO at MixMode. "As a channel-first company, we and our partners are committed to bringing transformative threat detection solutions to organizations globally that meet the growing scale and sophistication of today's cyber threats, and we are fortunate to have Todd leading our partner program."

With more than 24 years building and leading channel sales programs at top enterprise cybersecurity companies, DeBell has a proven track record of transforming channel programs and executing strategies that deliver value to partners and customers to drive growth and market expansion. In addition to this year's recognition, DeBell has been named a CRN channel chief several other times during his career, executed numerous 5-star rated Partner Programs and is recognized as an industry leader for his channel excellence and innovation.

"I am honored to be recognized as one of CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs," said Todd DeBell, VP of Global Channel and Alliances at MixMode,. "This reflects MixMode's ongoing investments in enabling our partners' success through advanced AI cyber security solutions, profitability incentives, and joint go-to-market initiatives. My team and I remain dedicated to accelerating partner growth and customer acquisition by continuing to innovate and challenge ourselves. I want to thank both CRN and our loyal partners for this exciting achievement."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers. Channel Chiefs represent some of the most influential leaders in the IT channel who raise the industry bar by bringing channel-centric visions, goals, and partners together.

"These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

