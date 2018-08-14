Todd Dietrick, MD, Named Medical Director of the Joint Replacement Program at Huntington Hospital

"As one of the leading orthopedic surgeons in Los Angeles, we are proud to have Dr. Dietrick step into this expanded role as medical director of our joint replacement program," said Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, president and CEO, Huntington Hospital. "His trusted experience and dedication to quality are an excellent fit for our brand of care."

Dr. Dietrick has been practicing orthopedics as an attending surgeon at Huntington Hospital since 2004 . He received his bachelor of arts degree from Dartmouth in 1994 and graduated from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California in 1998. He also performed his internship at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, department of orthopaedic surgery and fellowship at the University of California at San Diego in adult reconstruction hip and knee replacement.

Dr. Dietrick has previously held the positions of chair, orthopedic quality committee, total joint program and chair, orthopedic section, at Huntington Hospital.

"I'm honored to be selected for this role," said Dr. Dietrick. "Huntington Hospital's orthopedic program offers so much for our patients: expert staff and state-of-the-art facilities with best-practice techniques that help people get ready for surgery and recover more quickly, so they can get back to enjoying their lives. I'm looking forward to leading the comprehensive care we provide to our joint patients."

Whether treating a painful fractured hip or repairing damage to the delicate bones of the human hand, Huntington Hospital's commitment to providing individual attention and ensuring patient satisfaction has inspired U.S. News & World Report and the Joint Commission to recognize Huntington Hospital as a leader in orthopedic care. For more information, please visit: www.huntingtonhospital.org/ortho.

