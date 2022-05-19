Todd Francis, MD, Ph.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd Francis, MD, Ph.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his excellence in Neurosurgery and in acknowledgment of his outstanding service at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland.

Todd Francis, MD, Ph.D

Board-certified and fellowship-trained in Neurosurgery with over 18 years of experience, Dr. Francis specializes in complex and reconstructive spinal surgery, including degenerative spine disease deformity and failed back surgery. A well-respected specialist in Spinal Surgery, he frequently receives patient referrals with complex cases from other surgeons in his field. For four years, he has been affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Oakland, a 497-bed community teaching hospital and level II trauma center based in Oakland Co., MI.

Known as a caring, compassionate physician, Dr. Francis prides himself on consistently placing his patients first, listening closely to their concerns, and tailoring treatments or surgeries to their symptoms.

In pursuit of his medical career, Dr. Francis obtained a Bachelor of Science in Cellular and Molecular Biology from the University of Michigan. He earned a Medical Degree and a Master's of Science from Wayne State University School of Medicine at the Detroit Medical Center, where he also completed his Residency in Neurosurgery. To further his medical training, he earned a Ph.D. in Physiology in 2010 and completed a Fellowship in Spine Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, where he served as a staff surgeon for five years. He eventually was named Chief of Neurosurgery of the East Region and served as an Assistant Professor of Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and Case Western Reserve.

Distinguished as a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the doctor is additionally board-certified in Neurosurgery by the American Board of Neurological Surgery. He is a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the Congress of Neurosurgery, the North American Spine Society, the AO Spine, and the Lumbar Spine Research Society, among his professional affiliations.

Dr. Francis is a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council No. 15352, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, among his civic engagements.

He wishes to dedicate this recognition to his mentors, Edward Benzel, MD, and Thomas Mroz, MD.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who