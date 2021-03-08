"Todd Gray: Love Always Wins" Pop Art Celebration March 13 - 31, 2021, At Coda Gallery In Palm Desert

"Art has the power to heal and my new work at CODA Gallery will be instilled with the same joy of life that Flabbergast brought to downtown NYC," said Gray. "I hope the feeling will be heartening during these difficult times."

Lupine Plaza at the corner of El Paseo and Lupine Lane is a shaded and charming outdoor space where visitors can enjoy music plus food and refreshments as they watch Gray paint.

Gray's new CODA Gallery exhibition Love Always Wins, opens Friday, March 19, with the outdoor dedication of the new mural at 4 pm, and continues through March 31. Visitors to CODA will see his latest collection of world-class sculptures, created in his unique visual language of simple wooden geometric cubes painted with brilliant acrylic colors and clean lines.

"The vibrancy, color, energy and enthusiasm in Todd's work make people happy and that in turn helps them heal," said Ellis Goodman, owner of the CODA Gallery. "Love always wins in his work, as it should in life."

CODA Gallery has been a vital member of the desert community for more than three decades. It was named Best Gallery in California in 2017 and 2020 by the American Art Awards. The gallery, at 73400 El Paseo, is open Monday – Saturday, 10am - 5pm; Sunday, 11am - 4pm.

Pop art fans frequently visit Gray's online Pop Shop and the Todd Gray Studios on Facebook. He can also be reached via text at 1-818-446-1105 or on Instagram @toddgray_studios

Contacts: For Todd Gray [email protected], for CODA Gallery 760-346-4661 or [email protected] or codagallery.com

