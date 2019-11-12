Todd Johnson Named President of CommerceHub

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub, Inc. ("CommerceHub"), a leading distributed commerce network for retailers and brands, today announced that Todd Johnson has been named President of the company, reporting to Founder and CEO Frank Poore. Johnson brings more than 25 years of expertise in retail and supply chain technology and global executive leadership experience, including over two decades at JDA Software leading various divisions through rapid revenue growth.

"I am delighted to have Todd join our team. His experience in domestic and international operations along with his in-depth knowledge of enterprise-class retail supply chain will help accelerate our business growth," said Frank Poore. "Our key objective is to ensure our customers succeed in this highly competitive environment, and I am excited to collaborate with Todd to deliver on our ambitious goals and execute on the next phase of innovation."

Johnson will be responsible for sales and marketing, client success, product management, engineering, and operations. With Johnson as President, Poore will focus on spurring innovation and product direction, as well as partnerships and corporate development. Poore and Johnson will work closely together to implement CommerceHub's vision to be the go-to solution for retailers and brands.

"CommerceHub pioneered the virtual supply chain model that enables retailers and brands to drive revenue in a capital efficient model, while simultaneously achieving an outstanding customer experience," said Todd Johnson, President, CommerceHub. "I look forward to working alongside Frank and the entire CommerceHub team."

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is a distributed commerce network connecting supply, demand and delivery that helps retailers and brands increase sales by expanding product assortments, promoting products on the channels that perform, and enabling rapid, on-time customer delivery. With its robust platform and proven scalability, CommerceHub helped more than 12,000 retailers, brands, and distributors achieve an estimated $20 billion in Gross Merchandise Value in 2018. Visit commercehub.com.

