Todd Korren joins Avison Young in New York City

Effective immediately, Korren becomes a Principal of Avison Young. He will focus on tenant and landlord representation as well as assisting clients with the leasing and strategic planning of commercial real estate properties throughout New York City. Korren brings to Avison Young more than three decades of commercial real estate experience, most recently as a Principal and director of leasing of EVO Real Estate Group, prior to the firm's merger with Herald Square Properties.

During his career, Korren has negotiated more than 1,450 leases representing 7.5 million square feet (msf) and more than 45 acquisitions and dispositions valued in excess of $2.4 billion. He has also acted as the leasing agent for 26 Manhattan buildings totaling more than 11 msf and 10 buildings nationally spanning more than 3 msf. Korren also has extensive asset management and construction management experience, having supervised more than 400 interior-construction projects and new developments.

Korren's hire represents another key component of Avison Young's substantial New York office expansion since the beginning of 2018. Thus far, the expansion comprises 25 new hires, including James Nelson as a Principal of Avison Young and Head of New York Metro Area Investment Sales.

"Todd will play a leading role as we continue to broaden the Avison Young footprint throughout New York City," comments Liebersohn. "We're pleased to add his talents to what has become an unrivaled roster of commercial real estate market leaders. He will provide our firm with a wealth of market knowledge fostered throughout 30-plus years of hands-on experience and the delivery of true value to clients. Todd is joining Avison Young right on the cusp of the vast staff expansion that we've been embarking on since the outset of 2018."

"I'm excited to join the Avison Young team and to work within its Principal-led structure as well as tap into the firm's exceptional business platform," says Korren. "This is the ideal environment for me as I'll be able to focus on delivering the high level of client service and creativity that I've built my career on – while collaborating with some of the best professionals in the business."

During his tenure with leasing and property management firm EVO, Korren oversaw new business development, transaction management and lease negotiations, broker training and marketing. Prior to that, he was executive managing director at Massey Knakal, as well as a Principal and director of leasing at Savanna Real Estate Fund. He has also held positions with Swig Equities, The Witkoff Group, Insignia/ESG (now CBRE) and Structure Tone.

Korren holds both a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in management from New York University. He is also an active member of the Young Men's/Women's Real Estate Association, where he previously served as vice-chair, governor and secretary; and the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), where he serves on several committees, including chair of the building agents rental conditions committee.

In addition, Korren is active on several other industry and local governmental committees, is a frequent guest speaker at real estate trade events, and has been the recipient of many honors, including the 2009 REBNY Young Real Estate Professional of the Year Award.

Arthur Mirante, Avison Young Principal and Tri-State President, says Korren will help expand the company's institutional client base, particularly in Manhattan.

"Institutional investors, who have a strong presence in Manhattan, look for effective landlord and tenant representation as they manage their existing properties and plan new developments on a long-term basis," says Mirante. "Todd's strong track record of representing institutional and private owners and managers of multi-property portfolios, as well as local, national and international tenants in a variety of asset classes, will help our clients maximize the potential of each property and location. Todd's strong leadership skills and client-first approach to every transaction will also help us grow our business across the Tri-State area and recruit top talent."

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its principals. Founded in 1978, the company comprises 2,600 real estate professionals in 84 offices, providing value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management, financing and mortgage placement services to owners and occupiers of office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality properties.

