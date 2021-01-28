Todd Massengill joins Novetta as Vice President, Emerging Technologies

"Todd's military experience leading complex initiatives and delivering innovative solutions is a great pairing for Emerging Technologies," said Kevin Heald, Novetta Senior Vice President, Information Exploitation. "His commitment to our customers' important missions will be key to our continued success."

Todd is a combat veteran with 28 years of military experience as a leader, innovator, and problem solver. An Army intelligence officer with unique special operations and cyber experience, Todd served most recently as the Senior Military Assistant to the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security, where he advised on topics such as strategy development, foundational intelligence, innovation, and oversight and management of the Defense Intelligence and Security Enterprises. Previously, Todd served in numerous command and staff positions at U.S. Special Operations Command and the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command.

"We're excited to have a veteran with Todd's experience running the Emerging Technologies team," said Tiffanny Gates, Novetta President and CEO. "I'm looking forward to seeing his leadership inspire creative technical solutions and drive business growth."

Novetta delivers scalable advanced analytic and technical solutions to address challenges of national and global significance. Focused on mission success, Novetta pioneers disruptive technologies in machine learning, data analytics, full-spectrum cyber, cloud engineering, open source analytics, and multi-INT fusion for Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal Law Enforcement customers. Novetta is headquartered in McLean, VA with over 1300 employees across the U.S. Visit novetta.com for more information.

