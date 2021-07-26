Todd McNair vs. NCAA Resolved in Confidential Settlement Agreement

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal counsel for both the plaintiff and the defense have reached a confidential settlement that ends litigation in the case of Todd McNair vs. NCAA.

Attorneys for Todd McNair and the National Collegiate Athletic Association

(NCAA) are issuing the following joint statement and will not comment any further on the matter:

"After ten years of litigation, both sides have come together to resolve this matter to the mutual satisfaction of all parties involved."

McNair's legal team includes partners Bruce Broillet, Scott Carr, and Christian Nickerson with the plaintiffs' firm Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP along with Scott Tompsett of Tompsett Collegiate Sports Law and Stuart Esner of Esner, Chang & Boyer. The NCAA was represented by Kosta Stojilkovic and Rakesh Kilaru, both partners with Wilkinson Stekloff LLP.

