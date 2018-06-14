Todd Shimada Joins Lyell Wealth Management

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyell Wealth Management announces the addition of Todd Shimada as a Portfolio Manager. Todd is based at Lyell Wealth's offices in Menlo Park, California. He works with the Lyell Wealth team to deliver investment management and financial planning advice to high net worth individuals and families in the Bay Area.

Todd joins Lyell Wealth with over twenty years of investment management experience at national and regional firms. "I am very excited to join a growing firm at this stage of its development. I look forward to working with them to help Bay Area families protect their savings and wealth for retirement and generations to come," said Shimada.

Nancy Tuck, Managing Director of Lyell Wealth, states, "Todd is an investment veteran with proven skills that will benefit Lyell Wealth's clients. He is a natural fit for our close-knit team of Silicon Valley professionals."

Lyell Wealth was founded in May 2016 by Matt Bennitt, Jeff Berry, Kevin Connell and Nancy Tuck. The firm manages approximately $400 million for high net worth clients across the Bay Area and beyond. The firm has no institutional affiliation and emphasizes conflict-free investment management and financial and tax planning services.

DISCLAIMER: This is not a solicitation or offer for services, nor to sell or purchase securities or other investment interests. Lyell Wealth Management provides services to qualified clients on a discretionary basis.

SOURCE Lyell Wealth Management