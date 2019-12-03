Todd Stirtzinger Named Senior Vice President Of Alion's Advanced Technology Group

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology, a global industry leader in the design and delivery of complex engineering solutions for defense and intelligence agencies, announces that Todd Stirtzinger is named Senior Vice President of Alion's Advanced Technology Group (ATG). In this role, Stirtzinger will oversee the strategic leadership of Alion's advanced technology development to include advance weapons, rapid reverse engineering and prototyping as well as trusted hardware and resilient avionics and logistics. He will lead the growth of Alion's advanced engineering solutions to key defense and intelligence community customers.

"We are excited that Todd is joining the Alion team to continue advancing our global security and defense solutions," said Steve Schorer, CEO of Alion. "Todd is a visionary leader whose strategic direction and focus on performance will continue to foster the innovation and progress of our Advanced Technology Group."

Todd joins Alion with more than 30 years of experience in the Aerospace & Defense industry, holding leadership roles for high technology, innovative organizations. Most recently, Todd spent five years at L3Harris (formerly L3 Technologies) serving as both a Sector and Division President responsible for the business strategy, financial performance, operational execution and growth for a broad portfolio of mission solutions including head-worn visual augmentation systems, weapon-mounted lasers and sighting devices and integrated networked systems.

"Alion's Advanced Technology Group is known for solving the toughest challenges for our defense and intelligence community customers," said Todd Stirtzinger. "I am looking forward to joining the ATG team and working on innovative solutions to advance global security."

From 2012 to 2014, Todd was CEO of a U.S.A. subsidiary for a Japanese-based electronics manufacturing company specializing in the design and manufacture of custom embedded computing for the Medical, Industrial and Military/Aerospace markets. Previous to his CEO role, Todd spent 25 years at Leonardo DRS leading various ISR and EO/IR business areas as a Sector President, Sector SVP of Programs and Division VP/GM.

Todd holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Accounting and Business Administration from Rollins College along with a Master of Business Administration degree from Webster University. He completed executive leadership programs at Wharton Aresty Institute of Executive Education, Columbia Business School and the Center for Creative Leadership. Stirtzinger is an active member of the Association of the United States Army and a past member of the Executive Steering Committee for a Habitat for Humanity affiliate.

Stirtzinger will be based at Alion's ATG headquarters in Dayton, Ohio.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex National Security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation

Related Links

http://www.alionscience.com

