Todd Stone Joins Rapp Strategies as Senior Director

"We are thrilled that Todd has become a member of the team at Rapp Strategies," explained Todd Rapp, Chief Executive Officer. "His background as a journalist, editor and team leader will offer clients outstanding value as we help them shape understanding and manage their issue and reputation challenges."

Stone recently returned to Minnesota after working almost three years in Texas as a senior leader at the Houston Chronicle, where he helped lead new content and product initiatives for its digital and print operations. From 2010 to 2015, he was the Star Tribune's business editor, directing news coverage of the Twin Cities' most celebrated companies, major developments, business innovations and trends.

Stone has worked as an editor, department head and writing coach for several major newspapers, including the Denver Post, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He earned his BA in journalism and MBA at Texas A&M University.

Stone said he was deeply intrigued by RSI's mission to help clients solve problems and leverage new opportunities through creative thinking and building relationships. "The staff is energetic, smart and focuses on client needs over firm rewards," Stone said. "Rapp Strategies' strategic focus and commitment to service feel like the perfect fit for me."

Founded in 1982, the firm has provided top-tier strategic counsel and communications support to companies, trade groups, non-profits and government agencies in the Upper Midwest for more than 35 years. Last year, Rapp acquired 100 percent ownership of the firm from John Himle. Rebranded as Rapp Strategies, Inc., the firm continues to help clients navigate complicated issues, raise public awareness, strengthen partnerships and manage reputation risks to reach their goals.

Rapp joined the firm in 2001 after serving in a number of senior public affairs positions, including executive director to former Minnesota House Speaker Phil Carruthers and director of Minnesota Public Affairs for Xcel Energy. He became a partner in the firm in 2008, when the firm was named Himle Horner.

