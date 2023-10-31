Todd Westerlund, Former CEO of KUKUI, Joins Autoshop Answers to Spearhead Sales and Business Development

Auto Shop Answers

31 Oct, 2023, 08:14 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoshop Answers, the automotive industry's premier training company, is pleased to announce the onboarding of Todd Westerlund to drive their sales and business development initiatives.

With a 30-year history in the Automotive Aftermarket industry, Todd Westerlund is renowned for his innovative leadership. His dedication has consistently been towards enhancing the success of auto shop owners by optimizing their operational efficiency and profitability.

"Todd Westerlund is a colossus in our industry, and having known him personally for years, I'm thrilled to have him on our team," remarked Todd Hayes, Founder, and CEO of Autoshop Answers. "His expertise will undeniably catalyze our growth trajectory as we further our mission of training business owners to harness unprecedented revenue potential."

Commenting on his new role, Todd Westerlund stated, "The revolutionary training approach that Todd Hayes has honed over decades is unparalleled in the automotive arena. The enthusiasm I feel about this new chapter in my career is immense. It presents an opportunity to genuinely impact lives, not just of business owners but also the community they serve."

Autoshop Answers offers a groundbreaking training program for auto repair shop owners. By synergizing rapid sales techniques with exceptional service delivery and underpinning it with an unwavering commitment to customer service, they have crafted a model that epitomizes transparency and engenders trust. This industry disruptive model is credited with the success of Adams Automotive, the industry's first repair shop to gross $1 million monthly.

Training is conducted monthly in Houston, Texas, in partnership with Tekmetric, Shopgenie, Spark Interactive, and Echo Advertising. These strategic partnerships further amplify the program's value, ensuring a holistic approach to auto shop training.

For registration and information, visit AutoShopAnswers.com.

Media Contact:
Patrick Egan
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 805-403-3462

SOURCE Auto Shop Answers

