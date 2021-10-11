Toddler Talk Redefines Speech Therapy for Busy Parents

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading researchers, speech therapists and parents have teamed up to make speech therapy more accessible for their everyday lives.

Each year over 1 million toddlers and preschoolers require speech therapy, but many families struggle to get immediate help due to program waiting lists, insurance hassles, and the logistics of inconvenient appointment times.

Stephanie Keffer, former speech therapist at Rady's Children's Hospital in San Diego founded Toddler Talk to help parents dealing with these situations. "Everyone knows the first three years of a child's life is the critical window to lay a foundation for speech development. Unfortunately the current speech therapy, insurance, and healthcare model leaves many children waiting in line for help and their parents struggling to find answers."

Although Toddler Talk isn't made to replace speech therapy, it gives parents the ability to make an impact at home with their research-backed speech assessment and personalized lesson pathways unique to each child.

"Instead of just going to the speech therapist once a week, Toddler Talk gave us an exact roadmap of what to practice at home. Now my son is doing 2-3 word phrases, and it's just a matter of time before he can talk to me in complete sentences!" said Debbie C. mother of a 30-month old who found more success with the Toddler Talk program than with their local speech clinic.

Toddler Talk aims to empower parents with this new model combining the best of technology with the personal attention only a parent can provide.

Toddler Talk is the world's most comprehensive online speech program designed to help parents make an impact on their child's speech and language milestones. The speech assessment gauges where a child is at developmentally, and an algorithm then delivers developmentally appropriate activities each week for the parents to work on at home.

