Toddler's Hearing Loss Sparks Neglect Lawsuit Against Harris County Daycare

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A 3-year-old girl has lost her hearing, and a new lawsuit claims her preventable injury at Crosby Christian Academy occurred when caregivers dropped the ball on their responsibility to create a safe environment and watch over the children in their care. The suit states the daycare center promised parents the facility would "make every effort to keep [their] child safe through supervision and childproofing," but that was far from true in March 2022. Instead of clearing the playground of dangerous hazards like large sticks and actively supervising the group of 2- and 3-year-olds, the workers sat on a playground bench, according to the complaint. There, they were unable to see when a child shoved a stick into the little girl's ear, rupturing her eardrum and causing excruciating pain. Parents John and Jennifer Hudman want answers.

The suit claims Crosby Christian Academy broke additional state childcare safety laws when caregivers chose not to seek emergency medical attention for the Hudmans' daughter, whose ear was bleeding from a rupture to the tympanic membrane of her right ear. The daycare center also neglected to report the incident to the state, which is required by law.

An independent investigation conducted by the state of Texas determined Crosby Christian Academy fell short on its promise to parents that "children are to be the center of attention and focus." The daycare center was cited for failing to meet required regulations meant to keep kids in its care safe, according to the suit. A six-year history of the facility's citations from the state revealed ongoing issues related to workers failing to properly supervise children, complete required annual training, and report situations where children were injured or at risk.

"It is deeply troubling that daycare workers chose to sit on a bench instead of watch very young toddlers, who are curious about anything they get their hands on," says attorney Russell Button of The Button Law Firm, who is representing the Hudman family. "And now, a little girl has permanent hearing loss because the adults responsible for her well-being failed to do their job and follow basic state laws."

The case is John Hudman and Jennifer Hudman, Individually and as parents and as next friends of A.H., a minor child, vs. Heavens Kids LLC, d/b/a Crosby Christian Academy, Cause No. 202366372 in the District Court of Harris County, Texas. A copy of the complaint can be accessed here.

