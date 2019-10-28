TODO Group Releases Second Annual Open Source Program Management Survey Results

LYON, France, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Summit Europe – The TODO Group — an open group of companies who collaborate on practices, tools and other ways to run successful and effective open source projects and programs — is proud to announce the second-annual Open Source Program Management Survey (in partnership with The New Stack ), exploring the global adoption of open source in the enterprise, the outcomes of open source programs, the rise in opportunities for open source developers, and much more.

All survey results and graphics have been open sourced and can be found here . A few key findings include:

Adoption of open source programs and initiatives is widespread and goes beyond early adopters. More than half (52 percent) of the 2,700 study participants have either a formal or informal open source program, or their company is planning to create one, which is one percentage point less than last year. Despite tripling the study's sample size, many of the study's findings as well its demographic profile remained remarkably similar compared to last year. We see this as a validation of last year's report.

More than half (52 percent) of the 2,700 study participants have either a formal or informal open source program, or their company is planning to create one, which is one percentage point less than last year. Despite tripling the study's sample size, many of the study's findings as well its demographic profile remained remarkably similar compared to last year. We see this as a validation of last year's report. Hiring of open source developers is a more prominent concern. Mentions of developer recruitment and retention as a primary benefit of open source programs rose from 31 percent in 2018 to 36 percent in the latest study. Forty-two percent of companies planning a program say they are at least sometimes hiring developers to work on an open source project, up from 33 percent in 2018.

Mentions of developer recruitment and retention as a primary benefit of open source programs rose from 31 percent in 2018 to 36 percent in the latest study. Forty-two percent of companies planning a program say they are at least sometimes hiring developers to work on an open source project, up from 33 percent in 2018. Companies highly value their open source foundation memberships. Of the 23 percent that are a member or sponsor of a foundation, nearly 78 percent say their organization is getting value from the investment; in contrast, only 7 percent are seeing low value.

"I was thrilled to see the results of our second-annual open source programs (OSPO) survey after tripling the size of our participants from last year," said Chris Aniszczyk, co-founder of the TODO Group at The Linux Foundation. "Today, corporate open source programs are serving as a strategic function for organizations and becoming more common across industries; we were encouraged to see that the wider technology community seems to recognize their impact and value."

Survey Methodology

Over 2,700 responses were received, and over 1,600 completed the survey. The survey was conducted on July 8-29, 2019. Respondents were solicited via social media and with emails to The Linux Foundation, TODO Group, and The New Stack email lists. Company size was broadly represented, with 21 percent of respondents working at large companies with more than 10,000 employees, and 39 percent from small and mid-size companies with 250 or fewer employees. Developers and software engineers represented 43 percent of respondents, with at least another 36 percent holding an IT-related role.

TODO is committed to advancing the state of open source program management and welcomes community feedback on ways to improve or strengthen this annual survey.

If you are a company using or sharing open source, we welcome you to join us and help make this happen.

