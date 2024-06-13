AWARD-WINNING ACTOR JON HUERTAS TO KEYNOTE, WITH SPECIAL ADDRESS BY DOWNEY MAYOR MARIO TRUJILLO

AIDA RODRIGUEZ, JOSE MAESTAS II, GADIEL DEL ORBE, AND DANIELA INES CALVO TO PERFORM AT REVOLUCIÓN'S LATIN COMEDY SHOWCASE

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Todo Wafi, a leading digital media company representing diversity, unveiled today the first wave of its 2024 lineup of Revolución. The event, held during Hispanic Heritage Month aims to showcase the rich cultural contributions that shape the Latino/a/e experience. Hosted at the Embassy Suites in Downey, CA, from September 20 to 22, the three-day program will showcase a diverse and inclusive lineup of Latine speakers, panels, and creators. Award-winning actor and producer Jon Huertas will be the keynote speaker of the evening alongside acclaimed actress Diana-Maria Rivas. The event will have the Mayor of Downey, Mario Trujillo as a special speaker of the night as well as Danay Escanaverino with more to be announced at a later date. Revolución's Latin Comedy Showcase will feature performances by Aida Rodriguez, Jose Maestas II, Gadiel del Orbe, Marcella Arguello and Daniela Ines Calvo. VIP guests slated to attend this event include Basilio Cerdan, Vanessa Morales Sirias, Marcy Avila, and Carlos Castillo.

Todo Wafi Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Its 3rd Annual Revolución Festival: Honoring Unity and Cultura

On Friday, September 20, Revolución kicks off with its Opening Night Gala with special guests in attendance including keynote speaker and award-winning actor and producer Jon Huertas, TodoWafi founder and creator of Revolución Rafael Fernandez Jr. , Mayor of Downey , Mario Trujillo , CEO and Founder of Global Processing Systems Moses Heredia and a poetry reading by acclaimed bilingual poet Solany Lara. The gala will feature performances by Ocandeniye Dance Company and Chacombo and will be followed by a salsa and bachata night.

On Saturday, September 21, attendees can choose from a variety of workshops, seminars, and topic discussion panels. Danay Escaverino , CEO of LunaSol Media will deliver the day's introduction and keynote remarks. Jon Huertas will moderate a panel discussion on the views and experiences of Spanish and non-Spanish speakers in our culture. TodoWafi founder and creator of Revolución Rafael Fernandez Jr. will moderate an entrepreneurship discussion on sharing similarities as Latinos. The day's workshops will focus on growing your business and beginning your journey into learning Spanish. Additional workshops will be held by Chase Bank and Sharon Cruz. Revolución will also feature an exhibitor village with local vendors. The exhibitor village is free and open to the public.

On Sunday, September 22, the workshops, seminars, and topic discussion panels continue. Acclaimed actress Diana-Maria Rivas will deliver the day's introduction and keynote remarks. Adriana Alejandre , founder of Latinx Therapy, will moderate an in-depth discussion about destigmatizing mental health in the Latine community. Writer Rafael Agustin will conduct a short reading from Illegally Yours followed by a Q&A with the author moderated by Rafael Fernandez. Other panels and seminars for the day will focus on topics like immigration, literature, the film industry, and owning your own story.

On Sunday, September 22 Evening, the festival will close with a premiere event a Keynote speech from Todo Wafi Founder, Rafael Fernandez Jr., and a Latine comedy night featuring Gadiel Del Orbe , Jose Maestas , Daniela Ines Calvo , and headliner Aida Rodriguez .

Todo Wafi invites media outlets, influencers, community leaders, and the public to join in the celebration of Revolución. The festival promises to be a transformative experience, fostering unity, promoting cultural understanding, and empowering the Latine community. Additional programming and special guests will be announced at a later date.

