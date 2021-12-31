TODOC to Introduce High-Performance and Low-Cost Artificial Cochlear Implant 'SULLIVAN' at CES 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TODOC (CEO Min Gyu-sik) will introduce their artificial cochlear implant 'SULLIVAN' at the "CES 2022" which will be held in Las Vegas on January 5, 2022 (local time), after it was selected in the 'Top 10 Korean Products of CES 2022.'

Organized by the ETNews (Electronic Times Internet), "Top 10 Korean Products of CES 2022" is a project that selects Korean products and services worth paying attention to at this year's CES. The project considers originality, marketability, possibility of mass production, and investment value among small and medium-sized enterprises and venture companies in Korea.

Based on the vision of connecting the human nerves and the world, TODOC has been providing solutions to curing various neuropathic disorders and conditions. Based on high-density electrode technology, they developed SULLIVAN, the world's first 32-channel artificial cochlear implant system that delivers more frequency band sound information than ever (existing artificial cochlear implants support just up to 22 channels). Introducing SULLIVAN will be their main focus during this exhibition.

TODOC's articial cochlear implant is characterized by increased usability by supporting user-customized neuromodulation and audio streaming services through an easy-to-wear external ear wearable vagus nerve regulator.

SOURCE TODOC