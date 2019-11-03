"Todos Somos #FuerzaMigrante"
Mexican migrants launch binational movement to unite and empower the Mexican community in the US
- The movement seeks to uplift the spirit of Mexican migrants, highlighting their great contributions on both sides of the border
- Fuerza Migrante welcomes Mexicans and allies to join the movement under a binding message: "Todos Somos #FuerzaMigrante"
- Thirty eight million people of Mexican origin live in the United States (Pew Research Center)
Nov 03, 2019, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK and MEXICO CITY, Nov. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with community organizations, activists, opinion leaders, and public and private organizations in Mexico and the United States; Fuerza Migrante is the first binational movement dedicated entirely to empower Mexican migrants in the United States, through education.
Mexican-American businessman and philanthropist Jaime Lucero—founder of Fuerza Migrante—has brought together more than 80 allies in Mexico and the United States, to launch the movement simultaneously in both countries, alongside a campaign that calls for unity.
"This cause belongs to everyone. It's time for the millions of voices of Mexican migrants to be heard. This voice is our strength. The work we have done for the past 40 years at Casa Puebla New York is evidence of our commitment to the development of our community," said Jaime Lucero. The leader added that he is just another migrant, but through Fuerza Migrante, the movement will "take Mexican workers out of the shadows and seek recognition of the work of thousands of organizations and migrant leaders in the United States." Lucero explains that Fuerza Migrante is also platform to bring together the years of experience of each migrant, to deliver a better future and change the course of history for the next generations on both sides of the border.
For decades, the Mexican community in the United States has been subjected to mockery, hatred and xenophobia; Fuerza Migrante seeks to strengthen the community with a message of unity and peace.
Highlighting the historic significance of this movement, Jaime Lucero underlined that "Mexican migrants are the base of this movement. It is time for us to reconcile as a community and strengthen our shared interests. We are 'super citizens' because we have the ability to positively influence the decisions of both our countries. We must demonstrate and be proud of the economic, social, cultural and sports contributions we've made in both countries. Uniting our community is essential to make ourselves heard and ensure our rights are respected."
Businessman José Miguel Bejos, and president of the Mexican baseball team Puebla Pericos, was the first sports institution that joined the Fuerza Migrante platform. More than 80 organizations and celebrities have joined the binational initiative, such as: The Tigres del Norte, the World Boxing Council, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, Mexican designer Ricardo Seco, the Scholas Mexico Foundation, the Mexican Soccer Federation, the Mexican Communication Council, the Mexican Red Cross, the Alfredo Harp Helú Foundation, the Mexican-American Chamber of Commerce, and the Mexican Pacific League.
Lucero added: "For three years we have worked hard to build alliances with important organizations and leaders who have dedicated themselves, for decades, to seek a greater participation of the Mexican migrant community in the United States and Mexico affairs; we are deeply grateful to our allies, who have enriched this movement and made it their own."
Fuerza Migrante welcomes all organizations, institutions and the general public to join this movement as allies. They may officially do so, as of this Sunday, November 3, through the website www.fuerzamigrante.org
This call for unity will be promoted through Fuerza Migrante's social media accounts on Facebook @fuerzamigranteoficial, Twitter @fuerzamigrante and Instagram @fuerzamigrante.
Fuerza Migrante will also launch the campaign "Todos Somos #FuerzaMigrante," (We All Are #FuerzaMigrante) and invites everyone to join the movement and use their digital networks to scale the message of unity and hope, through posts and images in both Spanish and English:
- Todos Somos #FuerzaMigrante, I recognize the contributions of Mexican migrants in the United States and Mexico.
- Todos Somos #FuerzaMigrante, I feel proud of my roots and of those who have worked hard to represent Mexico at the highest level.
- Todos Somos #FuerzaMigrante, join the binational movement to empower Mexicans in the United States.
- Todos Somos #FuerzaMigrante, the first and only platform to unite and empower the Mexican migrant community, through education.
- Todos Somos #FuerzaMigrante, we are "super citizens" and we have the power to positively influence the decisions of both our countries.
Allies that have joined the campaign: Todos Somos #FuerzaMigrante
(in alphabetical order)
Celebrities:
- Actor - José María Yazpik
- Band - Los Tigres del Norte
- Comedian - Ricardo O'Farrill
- Fashion Designer - Ricardo Seco
- Former Soccer Player - Misael Espinoza
- Former Soccer Player - Claudio Suarez
- Mexican Olympic Medalist - Daniel Aceves
- Producer - Horacio Ontiveros
- Singer and Songwriter - Odino Faccia
- Social media influencer- Jorge León
- Writer - Maruan Soto Antaki
ALLIES IN THE UNITED STATES:
Organizations and Associations:
- Anahuak YouthSports
- Mexican-American Chamber of Commerce
- COFEM
- Corazón Latino
- United Entrepreneurs in NJ
- Federation of Sonora USA
- Frente Nacional Inmigrante
- LatinoCalifornia.com
- Lazos América Unida
- Mexicanos en Paterson NJ
- México de Mis Amores
- Midwest Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- MIMEX
- Mujeres Extraordinarias
- OMAU- The Organization of Mexican-American United
- JJ Pacific
- Plaza Garibaldi Passaic
- REINTEGRATE
- UPEXT
Activists, academics and business leaders:
- Academic- CUNY-Jesús Pérez - CUNY
- Academic-UCLA - Raúl Hinojosa
- Academic-University of Arkansas Scholar - Xavier Medina
- Binational Activist - Juventino Yazbek
- Binational Activist - María García
- Businesswoman - Angélica Fuentes
- Dreamer Delegate - Iván Guzmán
- Dreamer Delegate - Dayvid Morales
- Dreamer Delegate - Lety Herrera
- Federación Zacatecana LA Former President - Lupe Gómez
- Former Mexican Migrant Federal Congressman Salvador García
TV/Radio/Digital Platforms:
- Channel - Mexicanal
- Hoy Health
- On Air Media Group
- Radio - El Gallito
- Radio-R-evolución
- Radio-Spanish Public
ALLIES IN MEXICO:
- Agroparque Yecapixtla
- Algodoneros Unión Laguna
- Association of Olympic Medalists of Mexico A.C.
- AYM Sports TV
- Guadalajara Sports Club
- CMAS Athletes
- College of Globalization
- Comité Olímpico Mexicano
- Consejo de la Comunicación, Voz de las empresas
- World Boxing Council
- Mexican Red Cross
- David Tacher- consultant and professor
- Legal Office Guzman y Asociados
- Dinos Saltillo American Football League
- Emperador Marketing
- Juegos Nacionales Populares Foundation
- SCHOLAS México Foundation
- Alfredo Harp Helu Foundation
- Professional Golf Tour of Mexico
- Image Pedro Infante, Frida Kahlo
- Iniciativa Ciudadana para la Promoción de la Cultura del Diálogo, A.C.
- Professional American Football League of Mexico
- Mexican League of Pacific Baseball
- Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide
- Migrantes Unidos en Caravana A.C.
- Mistertennis
- Mota-Engil México
- AAA Worldwide Wrestling
- Mexico national baseball team
- Mexico national football team
- Bajío Educational Services A.C. - SEBAJ
- Umbrella Consultants
- Visit México
