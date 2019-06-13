Todrick Hall to Headline 2nd Annual Our Night OUT Event in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Night OUT, the official kick-off event for the 20th Annual Stonewall Wilton Manors Parade and Festival, is featuring none other than the talented Todrick Hall as the headliner on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Venue Fort Lauderdale (2345 Wilton Drive, Fort Lauderdale FL 33305).

"Our Night OUT is a night of entertainment and artistic expression to celebrate pride and essentially kick-off the 20th Annual Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival," said Mayor Justin Flippen. "This year's festivities commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, and we are beyond excited to welcome international recording artist, Broadway star, and YouTube sensation Todrick Hall to our Island City as this year's headliner."

Todrick Hall, who recently premiered his new MTV reality show "Todrick," is known for his unique performances. From assisting in the choreography of Beyoncé's popular "Blow" music video, to masterminding Virgin America's latest safety video, Todrick is a multifaceted artist focused on dominating the sphere of entertainment.

With more than a million YouTube subscribers and a huge fanbase, Todrick has earned desirable spots on Business Insider's "Hottest YouTube Stars Alive" and Forbes' "30 under 30 Entertainment" lists, taking the world of entertainment by storm.



"Not only will guests be blown away by Todrick Hall, we also have an amazing lineup for Our Night OUT consisting of live entertainment from national performers and personalities, including Yoli Mayor, Jonathan Hawkins, Elle Emenopé, Marti Gould Cummings, and aerialist Tyler Shaqiri," said Mayor Justin S. Flippen.

Tickets for Our Night OUT are $20 for general admission and $80 for VIP. Doors open at 7 p.m., with live performances at 8 p.m., and an after party at 11 p.m.

Our Night OUT was made possible by the Community Foundation of Broward Funds, Frederick W. Jaqua Fund, Jan Moran Unrestricted Fund, and the Mary N. Porter Community Impact Fund.

For more information about this event and to purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/WMStonewall19.

ABOUT OUR NIGHT OUT

Our Night OUT is a collaboration of and benefits four of South Florida's premier LGBT+ arts organizations: The Stonewall National Museum & Archives, The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida, Island City Stage and Arts United. Our Night OUT consists of live performances by top music talent, aerialists, artistic experiences, fashion and interactive performances that celebrate the vast array of art, culture and creative expression in the LGBT+ community.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com .

