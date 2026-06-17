Toews Agility Shares Hedged Risk ETF (HRSK) Celebrates Successful Launch with AUM out of the Gate via 351 ETF Exchange

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toews Asset Management, an innovator in managed-risk investment strategies, announces the launch of Toews Agility Shares Hedged Risk ETF (HRSK) which began trading June 15, 2026 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The new ETF pairs U.S. large-cap equity exposure with a dynamic hedging program. HRSK was initially funded via a Section 351 ETF Exchange, providing immediate scale for the fund, and enabling eligible investors to transfer appreciated assets into the new ETF tax deferred on launch day preserving the original cost basis. The exchange offers a path for advisors to reposition client assets without triggering immediate capital gains tax liabilities, provided all rules are followed.

"We're excited to bring HRSK to market as a purposeful strategy that aims to give investors a growth-oriented equity allocation with a disciplined plan for when markets turn against us," says Eben Burr, President of Toews.

HRSK Key Attributes for Investors:

Designed to provide core hedged equity exposure





Responsive hedging approach with risk management that aims to strengthen as markets decline





Full participation in U.S. equity momentum





May be attractive to risk-averse or retirement-focused investors with the goal of long-term growth of capital and income, while mitigating risk

"The launch builds on the success of our existing strategies, ETFs and mutual funds and reflects our core philosophy of empowering advisors and investors through education and building resilient portfolios to navigate all types of markets," added Phillip Toews, CEO and author of The Behavioral Portfolio®.

Why the 351 ETF Exchange Matters

Seeding the fund through a tax-aware Section 351 ETF Exchange can help establish economic scale before launch.

That scale may reduce the financial risk of launching a new ETF.

It is also a well-established tax-aware strategy for eligible investors.

About HRSK Strategy

Toews Agility Shares Hedged Risk ETF is designed to preserve upside potential while applying a disciplined risk-management framework built on two core principles.

First, market losses are inherently unpredictable, and their magnitude cannot be known in advance. Second, relying on Put options for downside risk Management alone without offsetting the cost can reduce return potential.

HRSK seeks to deliver near-market returns while increasing risk management as market stress intensifies. The fund primarily gains exposure to U.S. large-cap stocks through ETFs, index futures, and individual stocks. As market conditions change, the options overlay is designed to adapt.

Fund Profile: Toews Agility Shares Hedged Risk ETF, HRSK

Feature Detail Ticker HRSK Launch Date June 15, 2026 Investment Objective Aims to deliver long-term capital growth and income while limiting risk. Core Exposure U.S. Large-Cap (S&P 500 components, ETFs and index futures).

For more information on HRSK, and to read the prospectus visit: https://toewsetfs.com/hrsk/

20260616-5576934

About Toews Asset Management

(It's pronounced Taves)

Since 1994 we've built our legacy on a simple, yet powerful philosophy: opportunistically invest in market uptrends and always maintain a disciplined strategy to manage downside risk.

Toews managed risk ETFs, mutual funds, and model portfolios pursue market growth while mitigating the impact of severe market downturns. Advisory firms partnering with us gain personalized access to a seasoned investment team and a comprehensive investor education program—structural support that provides the discipline required to focus on client care and business growth.

Media Contact:

Kelly Ashton Bradley

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

(800) 326-1950

Definitions

Index Futures: Futures contracts where the underlying asset is a stock index. These financial derivatives allow investors to buy or sell the future value of a stock index at a predetermined price and date.

Options Overlay: An investment strategy where specific options contracts are layered on top of an existing portfolio of stocks, bonds, or ETFs. It allows investors to adjust the portfolio's risk, generate extra income, or buffer against losses without selling the underlying assets.

Put Options: Derivatives that give their holders the right, but not the obligation, to sell an underlying asset (e.g., a stock, currency, bond, commodity, future, or index) at a set price by a pre-established date.

S&P 500: A stock market index tracking the performance of 500 of the largest publicly traded U.S. companies, representing the overall U.S. economy.

ETFs involve risk including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the ETF's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. This and other information about the ETF is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 888.604.5506 or visiting toewscorp.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Risk Information:

Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss. Investors cannot directly invest in an index and unmanaged index returns do not reflect any fees, expenses or sales charges. Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The value of the fund's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. The fund may have options risk. Options are subject to changes in the underlying securities or index of securities on which such instruments are based. Options trading strategies use a variety of options trades, including put writing, options spreads, options-based hedged equity, and collar strategies, among others. In addition, strategies in this group that engage in option writing may seek to generate a portion of their returns, either indirectly or directly, from the volatility risk premium associated with options trading strategies. Funds in the category will typically have beta values to relevant benchmarks of less than 0.6. Beta is a measure of market risk. It indicates how sensitive an investment's returns have been to movements in the market over a specific time-period. Put another way, it indicates how the investment's value has reacted to either a movement up or a movement down in the market. The Fund's use of futures contracts involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments. These risks include leverage risk and correlation or tracking risk. Because futures require only a small initial investment in the form of a deposit or margin, they involve a high degree of leverage. Under certain market conditions, futures contracts may become illiquid. As a result, the Fund may be unable to close out its futures contracts at a time which is advantageous or take an offsetting defensive position, potentially resulting in significant losses for the Fund. Derivative instruments involve risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments.

The fund may invest in ETFs. ETFs are subject to investment advisory fees and other expenses, which will be indirectly paid by the Fund. As a result, your cost of investing in the Fund will be higher than the cost of investing directly in ETFs and may be higher than other mutual funds that invest directly in securities. There is equity risk, as the price of equity securities may rise or fall because of changes in the broad market or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably.

Toews Funds Agility Shares Hedged Risk ETF is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Toews Corporation is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors LLC.

SOURCE Toews Asset Management