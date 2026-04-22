Toews Agility Shares to Launch Hedged Equity ETF June 15; Seeded via Tax-Deferred 351 ETF Exchange

New Hedged Risk ETF, HRSK Integrates Dynamic Hedging with a Tax-Aware Seeding Strategy via Section 351 ETF Exchange

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toews Asset Management, a boutique investment firm specializing in managed-risk strategies, today announced the upcoming launch of Toews Agility Shares Hedged Risk ETF (Ticker: HRSK). Set to debut on the New York Stock Exchange June 15, 2026, the fund introduces a dual-action approach that combines U.S. large-cap equity exposure with a dynamic hedge for investors seeking long-term growth of capital and income, while limiting risk.

Overcoming Reallocation Friction: The Section 351 ETF Exchange

New Hedged Risk ETF, HRSK Integrates Dynamic Hedging with a Tax-Aware Seeding Strategy via Section 351 ETF Exchange Post this

To facilitate immediate scale and tax awareness for new investors, HRSK will be seeded via a Section 351 ETF exchange. This allows eligible investors to transition appreciated assets into the new ETF structure tax deferred. By preserving the original cost basis, the exchange offers a path for advisors to reposition client assets without triggering immediate capital gains tax liabilities, provided all rules are followed.

"A Section 351 ETF exchange addresses a significant friction point for advisors and their clients," noted Eben Burr, President of Toews Asset Management. "It allows for the transition of eligible appreciated securities into a hedged strategy with immediate scale, prioritizing tax-awareness from day one."

Grounded in Behavioral Finance

"Few doubt that valuations are stretched," said Phillip Toews, CEO of Toews Asset Management. "HRSK was engineered to help advisors diversify out of concentrated positions or adopt hedged equity in portfolios, without paying a tax to make the transition."

The philosophy behind HRSK is based upon three decades of observations into investor behavior and the psychological impact of market volatility. This modern viewpoint is detailed in founder and CEO of Toews Asset Management, Phillip Toews book, The Behavioral Portfolio®.

Key Strategy Attributes for Resilient Portfolios:

Risk Management: A responsive hedging approach with risk management that aims to escalate as markets decline.

A responsive hedging approach with risk management that aims to escalate as markets decline. Uncapped Growth Potential: Structured to allow participation in U.S. equity momentum without the constraints of performance caps.

Structured to allow participation in U.S. equity momentum without the constraints of performance caps. Retirement-Ready Defense: May be attractive for risk-averse investors and those nearing retirement who strive for the objective of long-term growth of capital and income, while limiting risk.

"We want to give advisors a high-conviction tool for building resilient portfolios," said Cory Kendall, Managing Director of Sales. "The goal is to help clients stay invested, even during periods of significant market stress."

Fund Profile: Toews Agility Shares Hedged Risk ETF, HRSK

Feature Detail Ticker HRSK Anticipated Launch June 15, 2026 Investment Objective Aims to deliver long-term capital growth and income while limiting risk. Core Exposure U.S. Large-Cap (S&P 500 components, ETFs, and index futures).

For more information on HRSK, and to read the prospectus visit: https://toewsetfs.com/hrsk/

Read The Behavioral Portfolio® : https://www.amazon.com/Behavioral-Portfolio-Managing-Portfolios-Investor/dp/0857197444

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About Toews Asset Management

(It's pronounced Tayves)

Since 1994 we've built our legacy on a simple, yet powerful philosophy: opportunistically invest in market uptrends and always maintain a disciplined strategy to manage downside risk.

Toews suite of managed risk ETFs, mutual funds, and model portfolios pursues market growth while mitigating the impact of severe market downturns. Advisory firms partnering with us gain personalized access to a veteran investment team and a comprehensive investor education program—structural support that provides the discipline required to focus on client care and business growth.

Media Contact:

Kelly Ashton Bradley

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(800) 326-1950

SOURCE Toews Asset Management