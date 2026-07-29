Toews Asset Management Unveils Defensive, Behavioral Portfolio Framework Amid Rising Demand for Hedged Equity Concepts

When the market plummets, traditional 60/40 portfolios may leave people watching their wealth vanish in real time. This can trigger deep anxiety, driving investors to sabotage their future financial wellbeing through costly panic-selling.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toews Asset Management, authorities on hedged equity investing, today announced their response to a perceived need for defensive investment strategies that address challenges in the current investment landscape.

Historically, a traditional 60/40 portfolio has often failed to protect investors from the impact of severe market downturns and the anxiety that can accompany it.1 Diversification alone may not provide enough risk mitigation during major market drawdowns.2 A hedged strategy is designed to be non-correlated on the downside, helping offset losses when the underlying asset declines.1

"Our hedged equity strategies are designed to help investors pursue equity returns while managing exposure to sudden market drawdowns, which may help ease anxiety," said Eben Burr, President, Toews.

Advisors fear a sudden, severe market drawdown and portfolios that might underperform during market upswings. Defensive investing centered on The Behavioral Portfolio® philosophy changes this narrative by:

Replacing fear with structural support designed to ease sharp portfolio swings that can worry investors

Blending active downside defense with the pursuit of growth

Mitigating the impact of losses to help investors survive the drops and confidently stay on track

"Smart advisors use a hedged equity approach that potentially becomes more robust as market crises intensify and doesn't have a floor you can fall through. Most hedged equity products only hedge the first part of a decline, or a fixed sleeve of a portfolio, leaving investors vulnerable to severe losses. Consider strategies built to withstand even the most severe declines." said Phillip Toews, CEO, Portfolio Manager and author of The Behavioral Portfolio®

For over 30 years Toews has helped close the risk management gap for financial advisors and investors. Toews is focused on providing managed risk investments, tools such as The Behavioral Portfolio®, investing education, and strategies for building and maintaining portfolios. This gives investors the potential to make more informed choices, which can lead to positive long-term investing outcomes.

"We're seeing heightened interest in utilizing hedged equity in portfolios. The questions many investors ask is, "How does hedged equity compare to buffer ETFs? "Where does hedged equity fit in a portfolio?" and "How much is a good balance?" said Cory Kendall, National Director of Sales, Toews.

Investing Education

To answer these questions and introduce a modern framework for incorporating hedged equity into portfolios, Toews has launched a national investor education series:

CE Credit Webcast, The Chief Risk Officer Masterclass: A 4-Point Rubric for Optimizing Your Hedged Equity: August 20, 2026.

12:30-1:30pm EDT Register Now [Link] https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J-nTunPsSHOAHF9eCKLNQg#/registration

Virtual Elite Advisor Roundtables: Hedged Equity and The Behavioral Portfolio® July 29, 30 and August 6, 19, 25: Click for times and details https://toewscorp.com/events/

The Behavioral Portfolio, Phillip Toews: https://www.amazon.com/Behavioral-Portfolio-Managing-Portfolios-Investor/dp/0857197444 pages 100, 101.



The Behavioral Portfolio, Phillip Toews: https://www.amazon.com/Behavioral-Portfolio-Managing-Portfolios-Investor/dp/0857197444 page 143.

About Toews Asset Management

(It's pronounced Taves)

Since 1994 we've built our legacy on a simple, yet impactful philosophy: opportunistically invest in market uptrends and always maintain a disciplined strategy to manage downside risk.

Toews managed risk ETFs, mutual funds, and model portfolios pursue market growth while mitigating the impact of severe market downturns. Advisory firms partnering with us gain personalized access to a seasoned investment team and a comprehensive investor education program—structural support that provides the discipline needed to focus on client care and business growth.

Visit Toews Asset Management

Learn More About The Behavioral Portfolio®

Media Contact:

Kelly Ashton Bradley

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

(800) 326-1950

9022879 YK

SOURCE Toews Asset Management