Toews Asset Management Promotes Christopher Collins to Regional Vice President, Eastern Territory

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toews Asset Management, a national risk-managed boutique investment advisor with $1B in assets under management and administration, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Collins as its new Regional Vice President for the high priority Eastern Territory.

Collins promotion from Toews' Internal Wholesaler to sales leadership will play a key role in driving growth and expanding the firm's presence and educational programs in response to today's unprecedented need to help investors implement managed risk strategies as a foundation for fortifying and diversifying investment portfolios.

In this role, Collins will expand and nurture vital partnerships with RIAs, financial advisors, family offices and institutions in service to a brighter future for investors. Collins' appointment is part of Toews' ongoing efforts to expand its presence in key markets and deliver innovative products that deliver risk management to U.S. investors.

"We are thrilled to have Chris take leadership in this role," said Cory Kendall, Managing Director of Sales. "We are confident that Chris will provide exceptional service, innovative investment strategies and investor education to advisors and their clients."

Prior to becoming the Regional Vice President for Toews' Eastern Territory, Collins served as a Senior Regional Consultant for the firm for two years and previously held the same role at Virtus Investment Partners and Allianz Global Investors. He brings more than thirteen years of industry experience supporting advisors across the independent and RIA channels.

Managing risk for investors has been the leading priority for Toews since 1994. Understanding the economic impact of risk and investor behavior has always been a key element of the firm's research on how investors make decisions, and it is an increasing priority for advisors who want to help investors achieve meaningful financial goals. With Collins and the sales team, Toews is deploying leading investment talent and the power of a systematic approach for controlling risk to address challenges many investors have not yet experienced in their lifetime.

About Toews Asset Management

Toews Asset Management is an SEC-registered investment advisor founded in 1994, with a mission to help investors realize their goals while addressing the economic challenges they face. Toews' suite of risk managed ETFs, mutual funds and model portfolios seek to deliver competitive returns while managing downside risk.

For more information, visit www.toewscorp.com. 8643073 YK

