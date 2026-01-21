Toews Bridges Tax Gap with Launch of Hedged Nasdaq-100® ETF Seeded by Innovative '351 ETF Exchange'

HQQQ allows eligible investors to diversify and reposition portfolios into a risk-aware strategy while deferring taxes. Post this

Under Section 351 of the Internal Revenue Code, eligible investors may contribute a diversified, appreciated portfolio to the fund in exchange for new ETF shares. This mechanism allows for tax-deferred diversification, potentially keeping more capital invested and compounding for longer periods.

Solving the Concentration Dilemma

Today, investors may find their portfolios over-concentrated but are reluctant to rebalance due to significant tax liabilities.

"Many advisors and investors are unaware that a 351 ETF Exchange can be used to fund an ETF," said Phillip Toews, CEO of Toews Asset Management and author of The Behavioral Portfolio®. "We are democratizing a process that has historically been complex, helping investors participate in investments that track the growth of the Nasdaq-100® Index while actively hedging against significant drawdowns."

Key Features of Using a 351 ETF Exchange to Seed a New ETF

Tax-Deferred Seeding: Leverages a Section 351 ETF Exchange to help eligible investors transition out of highly appreciated assets without an immediate tax hit, provided all regulatory requirements are met.

Key Features of Toews Agility Shares Hedged Nasdaq-100® ETF, HQQQ

Hedged Growth: HQQQ provides exposure to the Nasdaq-100 ® Index via ETFs, futures, and stocks combined with a managed-risk options overlay designed to moderate downside volatility.

HQQQ aims to reduce the volatility of market swings which may help investors stick to long-term plans during falling markets. Institutional Expertise: HQQQ is managed by a veteran team including Phillip Toews (CEO, Portfolio Manager), Jason Graffius (COO/CFO, Portfolio Manager), Landon Gould (VP, Investments) and Charles Collins (Portfolio Manager, Options Specialist)

Learn More at 'Master the 351 ETF Exchange' Webinar 1/27 at 1:00pm EST:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ts3bm0KeQBytEyGFs1jCcg#/registration

"The past decade has rewarded investors with solid returns, but current market dynamics could leave years of accumulated wealth vulnerable to loss," noted Eben Burr, President of Toews. "HQQQ offers eligible investors a way to diversify and reposition portfolios into a risk-aware strategy without an immediate tax burden."

Cory Kendall, National Sales Manager, added, "This is about control. We are giving investors more control over the timing of their taxable events while providing the risk management, liquidity and transparency inherent in the hedged ETF wrapper."

About Toews Asset Management

Founded in 1994, Toews Asset Management is an SEC-registered investment advisor dedicated to helping investors navigate economic challenges through managed-risk strategies. Our suite of ETFs, mutual funds, and model portfolios is designed to deliver competitive returns and prioritize downside defense for a more consistent investing experience, regardless of market conditions. For more information, visit www.toewscorp.com.

Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. Investors should consider the ETF's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. This and other information about the ETF is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 888-604-5506 or visiting toewscorp.com.

Section 351 exchanges involve complex tax rules; investors should consult with a tax professional regarding their specific eligibility and situation.

Nasdaq-100® Index: the 100 largest, most actively traded companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss.

The fund may have options risk. Options are subject to changes in the underlying securities or index of securities on which such instruments are based. Options trading strategies use a variety of options trades, including put writing, options spreads, options-based hedged equity, and collar strategies, among others. In addition, strategies in this group that engage in option writing may seek to generate a portion of their returns, either indirectly or directly, from the volatility risk premium associated with options trading strategies.

The Fund's use of futures contracts involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments. These risks include leverage risk and correlation or tracking risk.

Derivative instruments involve risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments.

The Fund may invest in ETFs. ETFs are subject to investment advisory fees and other expenses, which will be indirectly paid by the Fund. As a result, your cost of investing in the Fund will be higher than the cost of investing directly in ETFs and may be higher than other mutual funds that invest directly in securities.

There is equity risk, as the price of equity securities may rise or fall because of changes in the broad market or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably.

