Toews Unveils Key Addition to Northeast Leadership

Daniel Santiago Joins Toews Asset Management as RVP and Market Leader, Northeast Region

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toews Asset Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Santiago as Regional Vice President for the Northeast region. In this role, Santiago will work with RIAs, financial advisors, banks, trust companies, family offices, and institutions across the Northeast (Maine to North Carolina) to raise assets for Toews' investment strategies.

Daniel Santiago, Regional Vice President, Toews Asset Management

"We are thrilled to welcome Daniel Santiago to our team as the new Regional Vice President for the Northeast Region," said Cory Kendall, Managing Director of Sales & Southwest Regional VP. "His extensive experience and leadership skills make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that Daniel will help us continue to provide exceptional service to our clients and drive growth."

Santiago's experience will be instrumental in driving the firm's growth and helping investors achieve their goals. He has a deep understanding of ETFs, alternative investments, mutual funds, and model portfolio distribution. Prior to joining Toews, Santiago served as Vice President of ETF Sales and Distribution at Tidal Financial Group, where he oversaw sales and distribution for a white-label ETF platform. He began his career at Astor Investment Management, an ETF strategist, where he gained valuable experience collaborating with financial advisors across the East Coast.

Santiago's appointment is part of Toews' ongoing efforts to expand its presence in key markets and continue delivering novel risk-managed investment strategies to U.S. investors. The firm looks forward to the contributions Santiago will make in driving the company's growth and success.

About Toews

Toews' suite of risk managed ETFs, mutual funds and model portfolios seek to deliver competitive returns while managing the downside. For more information, please visit https://toewscorp.com/. 7177358 MK

