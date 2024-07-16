TOF Sensor for Enhanced Object Detection and Safety Application: Nuvoton Launches New 3D TOF Sensor with Integrated Distance Calculation Circuit

KYOTO, Japan, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan is set to begin mass production of a 1/4-inch VGA (640x480 pixel) resolution 3D Time-of-Flight (TOF) sensor in July 2024. This sensor is poised to revolutionize the recognition of people and objects in various indoor and outdoor environments. This capability has been achieved through Nuvoton's unique pixel design technology and distance calculation/Image Signal Processor (ISP) technology.

1. High Accuracy in Bright Ambient Lighting Conditions

Leveraging Nuvoton's proprietary CMOS image sensor pixel technology and CCD memory technology, the new TOF sensor has four memories in the 5.6-square-micrometer pixel compared to the three memories of its conventional TOF sensor and achieves accurate distance sensing by simultaneously controlling pulse light sources and acquiring background light signals. It can provide the precise recognition of the position and shape of people and objects under various ambient lighting conditions.

Figure1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108245/202407083263/_prw_PI1fl_b1WW8Has.png

2. Accurate Distance Measurement for Moving Objects

With four embedded memories within each pixel, Nuvoton's new TOF sensor outputs distance images in a single frame. This innovative design significantly reduces motion blur and measurement errors in moving objects by capturing and calculating distance from four types of imaging signals within one frame. This feature is particularly suited for applications requiring dynamic object detection and recognition, such as obstacle detection for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and airbag intensity control in vehicles.

Figure2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108245/202407083263/_prw_PI2fl_V2L6WaJJ.png

3. Integrated Distance Calculation Circuit for Fast and Accurate Sensing

Nuvoton's new TOF sensor is equipped with an integrated distance calculation circuit and a signal correction ISP, enabling it to output high-speed, high-precision distance (3D) images at up to 120 fps (QVGA) without delay. This eliminates the need for distance calculation by the system processor, reducing the processing overhead and enabling faster sensing systems. Additionally, the sensor can simultaneously output distance (3D) and IR (2D) images, useful for applications requiring both high precision and recognition/authentication functions.

Figure3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108245/202407083263/_prw_PI3fl_40ER7k9f.png

For more information, please visit: https://www.nuvoton.com/products/image-sensors/3d-tof-sensors/kw330-series/

