Tofutti Announces 2017 Results

Sales of vegan cheese products increased to $11,237,000 in fiscal 2017 from $10,863,000 in fiscal 2016, due to the introduction of the Company's Whipped Better Than Cream Cheese and improved distribution of its Better Than Ricotta product. Sales of the Company's frozen dessert and frozen food product lines decreased to $2,870,000 in fiscal 2017 from $3,610,000 in fiscal 2016. In 2017, the Company's frozen dessert business continued to be negatively impacted by the overall sluggish sales in the ice cream category and also by a co-packer's decision to cease manufacturing the Company's stick novelties and Yours Truly Cones in June 2017. The unavailability of these items negatively impacted sales of the Company's frozen desserts.

The Company's gross profit in the year ended December 30, 2017 increased by $149,000 to $4,740,000, and its gross profit percentage increased to 34% from 32% for the year ended December 31, 2016. The gross profit and gross profit percentage were positively impacted by the increase in domestic sales of vegan cheese products, which offset the decline in foreign sales.

As of December 30, 2017, the Company had approximately $1,414,000 in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of $3,721,000 compared with $132,000 in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of $2,949,000 at December 31, 2016.

"I am pleased to report that in fiscal 2017 we improved our earnings, cash and working capital positions. We continue to see new opportunities for our vegan cheese product line, which is a category leader. We intend to capitalize on our strong vegan cheese sales with the introduction of a new line of vegan dips and shredded cheddar and mozzarella soy cheeses in the third quarter of 2018. The introduction of these new products and the realization of price increases that were instituted in the last year are expected to maintain our margins in 2018. We also hope to be able to offer a full line of frozen dessert products prior to the summer season," concluded David Mintz, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tofutti Brands.

Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of dairy-free products. The Company sells more than 40 milk-free foods including frozen desserts, vegan cheese products and prepared frozen dishes.

Forward-Looking Statements Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company's future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.



TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.





Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share figures)









Fiscal year

ended

December 30, 2017*

Fiscal year

ended

December 31, 2016*







Net sales $14,107

$14,473 Cost of sales 9,367

9,882 Gross profit 4,740

4,591 Operating expenses 3,990

4,116 Income from operations 750

475 Interest expense- related party 25

25 Interest expense-other 1

1 Income before provision for income tax 724

449 Income tax expense 20

28 Net income $704

$421 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 5,154

5,154 Net income per common share: Basic and diluted $0.14

$0.08



* Derived from audited financial information.



TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.





Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share figures)



Assets December 30,

2017*

December 31,

2016* Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $1,414

$132 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and sales promotions of $386 and $370,

respectively 1,770

2,626 Inventories 1,483

1,565 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 72

66 Deferred costs 86

100 Total current assets 4,825

4,489







Fixed assets (net of accumulated depreciation of $19 and $14, respectively) 10

15







Other assets 16

16

$4,851

$4,520







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Notes payable-current $ 6

$ 6 Accounts payable 468

1,148 Accrued expenses 536

278 Deferred revenue 94

108 Total current liabilities 1,104

1,540







Convertible note payable-long term-related party 500

500 Note payable-long term 4

10 Total liabilities 1,608

2,050







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock - par value $.01 per share;

authorized 100,000 shares, none issued --

-- Common stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 5,153,706 shares at December 30, 2017

and December 31, 2016 52

52 Additional paid-in capital 207

138 Retained earnings 2,984

2,280 Total stockholders' equity 3,243

2,470 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $4,851

$4,520



* Derived from audited financial information.

