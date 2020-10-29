TOG Network Solutions Secures Woman-Owned Business Enterprise Certification

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOG Network Solutions, industry-leading builder of health care provider networks, has received the Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) certification. The WBE certification is awarded by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women.

WBE certification validates that a business is at least 51% owned, controlled, operated and managed by a woman or women. As a WBE vendor, TOG Network Solutions now offers a competitive edge to Health insurance companies seeking government contracts to administer Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare health care system provider networks.

Chief Executive Officer and majority owner of TOG Network Solutions, Sarah Mahoney, has led the company since 2010, with a sharp focus on strategic growth, financial operations, and top talent acquisition.

"We are proud to join a network of women entrepreneurs that together employ nearly 9 million people while generating $1.7 trillion in annual sales." said Mahoney. "With October being National Women's Small Business Month, we're pleased to be able to offer this additional competitive edge to our valued government contracting clients."

Mahoney had a vision for an automated and centralized way to track her team's project activity, which led her to develop the company's proprietary intake directory. This unique software solution offers clients full transparency to track, audit, or build their provider network in real time.

Limited access to accurate, centralized data is a challenge for health insurers building and sustaining provider networks while meeting rigorous federal adequacy standards. Data-focused, Mahoney also introduced TOG Network Solution's proprietary provider data management platform. This tech innovation ensures clients a "single source of truth" for provider data, reducing regulatory risks and costly corrective actions by eliminating data redundancies and inaccuracies.

As TOG Network Solutions enters another decade with Mahoney at the helm, clients can expect more tech innovations sharply focused on data integrity and reducing regulatory risk.

About TOG Network Solutions: Founded in 2010, TOG Network Solutions is the leading builder of health care provider networks for top insurance companies. TOG's skilled recruiting team leverages well-established connections with health care providers in all local markets across the U.S. to deliver accurate, transparent, and user-friendly provider data management designed to eliminate regulatory risks.

