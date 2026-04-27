Together AI Joins U.S. Department of Energy's Genesis Mission to Accelerate American Scientific Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Together AI, the AI Native Cloud, today announced it has joined the Genesis Mission, the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) historic national initiative to use artificial intelligence to double the productivity and impact of American science and engineering within a decade.

The Genesis Mission unites the DOE's 17 National Laboratories, academia, and private industry to build an integrated AI discovery platform — connecting the country's most powerful supercomputers, experimental facilities, and scientific datasets to accelerate breakthroughs in energy, national security, and scientific research.

Together AI's participation reflects its core mission of making powerful AI accessible, open, and fast. The company is at the forefront of AI research with one of the best systems research labs in the world. It has released some of the most widely adopted open-source AI techniques such as FlashAttention, Mixture of Agents, and EinsteinArena. Researchers from Together AI are continuing to drive the field forward through their work in academia. James Zou leads the AI for Science Lab at Stanford University and Together AI, which has been pioneering some of the key breakthroughs in applied AI in medicine. Percy Liang, one of Together AI's co-founders, is the director of the Center for Research on Foundation Models (CRFM) at Stanford University, leading some of the key research in open source.

"The Genesis Mission is exactly the kind of national effort that open-source AI was built for," said Vipul Ved Prakash, CEO of Together AI. "Science moves fastest when researchers can actually see inside the models they're working with, adapt them to their domain, and run them at scale. That's what we do, and we're proud to put that capability in the hands of the scientists tackling the hardest problems in energy and national security."

Together AI is uniquely positioned to support the Genesis Mission's goals. The company operates one of the world's fastest AI inference platforms, purpose-built for the large-scale, latency-sensitive workloads that frontier research demands. Its open-model library — spanning the latest leading open-weight models — gives researchers the flexibility to work with models they can inspect, customize, and deploy on their own terms.

The company's involvement promotes the use of open source for the Genesis platform, and Together AI seeks to ensure that the national research community isn't locked into proprietary systems as it builds out the next generation of AI-powered science.

More information about the Genesis Mission is available at energy.gov/genesis-mission.

About Together AI

Together AI is the AI Native Cloud, combining state-of-the-art open-source models, high-performance infrastructure, and frontier research in AI efficiency and scalability. Founded in 2022, Together AI powers over a million of developers and some of the world's most demanding AI workloads, delivering production-scale inference, training, and reinforcement learning for the next generation of AI-native companies.

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