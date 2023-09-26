"Together" by Les Fradkin - The song that wraps it all in one compact unforgettable anthem

News provided by

Les Fradkin

26 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

It was 20 years ago they say, Les and Loretta Fradkin predicted the world today.

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was 20 years ago they say, Les and Loretta Fradkin predicted the world today.

Continue Reading
Les Fradkin - Together (Single Cover)
Les Fradkin - Together (Single Cover)

Les Fradkin is an Akademia 2023 Hall of Fame Inductee and was an Original Cast member of Beatlemania. His new Single, "Together" emerges 20 years after being written, and recorded as a highlight of Les' hope and dream for the world. Perhaps realized as the "Give Peace a Chance" and "Imagine" of the 21st-century, together features on Les Fradkin's first Solo album "Reality-The Rock Opera", which was written and recorded in 2003. Uncannily, songwriters Les and Loretta Fradkin predicted events that have come true today. Reality The Rock Opera features the 2022 and 2023 radio hits "Reality" "Magic Attic", "You Can't Change Me", "Everything is Wrong", and "System Crash". "Together" portrays the culture then and neatly predicts the future, which is our culture now.

"Together" is the song that wraps it all in one compact unforgettable anthem.

https://open.spotify.com/track/0tWpLef5B1CWwvTWCuuBqq?si=febc4fc502104e29

https://lesfradkin1.bandcamp.com/track/together-2

Les Fradkin is a Producer and Composer / Midi Guitarist, Multi Instrumentalist, Vocalist and One Man Band. He creates Progressive and Pop Rock for One Man Band from the Pioneer of MIDI Guitar.

Les captured headlines as the Original Cast George Harrison in the mega-hit Broadway show "Beatlemania" in the 1970s and has played with The Ventures, enjoyed 16 #1 hits at mp3, Composed #1 hits for French Songstress Mireille Mathieu, Latin Pop icon Roberto Jordan, as well as Dutch Folk icons Saskia & Serge, and won several awards from Akademia as well as several other Indie Music Channel Awards, including 2016 Best Instrumental Recording. He is also a member of the Television Producers Music Production Hall Of Fame and Akademia Hall Of Fame as a Composer and has also been named one of the Top 20 Guitar Synthesizer players of all time and Top 8 12 String Bassists by Wikipedia.

Related Link:
https://www.lesfradkin.com

Categories:

MEDIA CONTACT
Les Fradkin
3039129882
[email protected]

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Les Fradkin

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.