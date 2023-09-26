"Together" by Les Fradkin - The song that wraps it all in one compact unforgettable anthem

It was 20 years ago they say, Les and Loretta Fradkin predicted the world today.

Les Fradkin - Together (Single Cover)

Les Fradkin is an Akademia 2023 Hall of Fame Inductee and was an Original Cast member of Beatlemania. His new Single, "Together" emerges 20 years after being written, and recorded as a highlight of Les' hope and dream for the world. Perhaps realized as the "Give Peace a Chance" and "Imagine" of the 21st-century, together features on Les Fradkin's first Solo album "Reality-The Rock Opera", which was written and recorded in 2003. Uncannily, songwriters Les and Loretta Fradkin predicted events that have come true today. Reality The Rock Opera features the 2022 and 2023 radio hits "Reality" "Magic Attic", "You Can't Change Me", "Everything is Wrong", and "System Crash". "Together" portrays the culture then and neatly predicts the future, which is our culture now.

"Together" is the song that wraps it all in one compact unforgettable anthem.

https://open.spotify.com/track/0tWpLef5B1CWwvTWCuuBqq?si=febc4fc502104e29

https://lesfradkin1.bandcamp.com/track/together-2

Les Fradkin is a Producer and Composer / Midi Guitarist, Multi Instrumentalist, Vocalist and One Man Band. He creates Progressive and Pop Rock for One Man Band from the Pioneer of MIDI Guitar.

Les captured headlines as the Original Cast George Harrison in the mega-hit Broadway show "Beatlemania" in the 1970s and has played with The Ventures, enjoyed 16 #1 hits at mp3, Composed #1 hits for French Songstress Mireille Mathieu, Latin Pop icon Roberto Jordan, as well as Dutch Folk icons Saskia & Serge, and won several awards from Akademia as well as several other Indie Music Channel Awards, including 2016 Best Instrumental Recording. He is also a member of the Television Producers Music Production Hall Of Fame and Akademia Hall Of Fame as a Composer and has also been named one of the Top 20 Guitar Synthesizer players of all time and Top 8 12 String Bassists by Wikipedia.

https://www.lesfradkin.com

