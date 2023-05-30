TOGETHER GROUP ACQUIRES NORTH SIX

Global content and event production joins industry-leading group of agencies

Together Group attracts significant investment from Pricoa Private Capital

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Together Group, the global group of technology, marketing and design agencies serving the luxury and lifestyle sectors, announces today that it has completed the acquisition of North Six, the world-renowned, multi-discipline collective which supports clients to amplify their message through global content production, experiential and influencer marketing services.

Its clients include leading luxury fashion and beauty brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Hennessy, Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., Graff, DeBeers, Montblanc, Piaget, Yves St Laurent, Furla and Estee Lauder, together with exceptional consumer brands such as Massimo Dutti and Zara. In addition, North Six is a trusted partner for creative agencies, photographers as well as motion-picture directors and studios.

This acquisition marks the next stage in the progress of Together Group, which has developed an industry-leading position in the luxury and lifestyle sectors, pursuing its mission to serve as the leading agency network for creating, transforming and accelerating the growth of exceptional talent and brands.

The group also announces today that it has attracted significant new investment from Pricoa Private Capital, a source of private debt for public and private companies and the private capital arm of PGIM, the global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. The investment will support Together Group's continued organic and acquisitive growth plans and provided an exit for US-based private equity investor, Bregal Sagemount.

The acquisition of North Six will enable Together Group to offer its clients global and local content production as well as experiential and influencer marketing services from over 10 locations worldwide, supporting the diverse range of needs of brands, from smaller events and retail pop-ups to large scale gala events or multi-national product launches and consumer activation around the world.

The transaction is expected to create significant revenue synergies with Together Group's existing portfolio of agencies: its creative houses King & Partners, Noë & Associates and Construct, its strategic activation agencies PURPLE, Hot Pot China, Seven Dials City and Folk Commerce, and its consumer-trend and strategic foresight consultancy, The Future Laboratory.

Established more than 22 years ago, North Six has grown into a highly-acclaimed, global collective of producers, content creators, and thinkers that serves brands on a global scale, operating from offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Milan, Rome, Madrid, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Sydney.

"North Six strengthens our group's positioning as the trusted partner serving luxury-lifestyle brands with high-quality content and campaigns," says Christian Kurtzke, the CEO of Together Group. "Our clients can now benefit from global experiential and influencer-marketing services which uniquely integrate the production of events with high-end content, VIP management and digital influencer-marketing. Across the group, we are now engaged in about 600 events in luxury and lifestyle a year worldwide, a uniquely influential platform for talent and brands with a global ambition."

Oliver Hicks, the founder of North Six, said: "We are excited to become part of Together Group. Joining this curated conglomerate of exceptional founder-led agencies, who share our high standards, ideals and ambitions, gives us the opportunity to expand substantially the portfolio of services that we can offer to our trusted clients. This clearly will generate significant additional revenue opportunities."

"We at North Six pride ourselves on being leaders in the industry," Hicks added, "and we will continue to push the boundaries of how we work while we strive to leverage diversity and reduce the environmental impact our work has in the world. Joining Together Group is an exciting and inspiring new opportunity that will give us a fresh long-term perspective."

SOURCE North Six