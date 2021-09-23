Together raises over $2,000,000 to create a world where anyone can be inspired and supported to be the best version of themselves through living in a community

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A hot new Silicon Valley startup, Together just closed a recent funding round financed by some of the most prominent Venture Capitalists such as Caffeinated Capital, Eric Wu, CEO of Opendoor, Balaji Srinivasan, Homebrew, Form Capital, Bobby Lo, and several other angels.

Together is re-imagining what it means to live in communities, or what they describe as "Casas", the houses that exist on their platform.

Together places significant focus on creating an amazing experience for its Point of Contacts, its platform's community leaders, and visionaries. The startup solves two big pain points for their Point of Contacts: finding people, and finding a property. Together solves these problems by directly acquiring community members and a property for the community to live in.

Together also provides Homeowners with a new way to earn reliable rental income while supporting a better vision of community in the world. Through Together, homeowners are able to find high-quality reliable tenants with little to no acquisition cost.

In return for community membership fees, members get a place to call home, and inspirational and supportive people to share it with. Members also can take part in community activities, events, and retreats supported by the membership fees.

On top of the benefits to homeowners and Point of Contacts, Together handles all of the intricate parts of setting up each Casa. Together ties up loose ends between bookings, payments, and payouts so that community members, Point of Contacts, and homeowners all have a great experience on Together's platform.

Similar to the Airbnb business model, Together's business model does not require the startup to operate or manage any properties, nor sign any leases! Instead, the startup takes a cut of all the payments made through their platform in return for helping put the whole community together.

Together plans to use their recent financing to refine their product to create a stellar experience for their homeowners and Point of Contacts. Additionally, they plan on expanding their engineering, design, and operational teams to supercharge their growth to help start hundreds of Casas by the end of 2022.

If you are interested in joining Together's team, reach out to them directly at [email protected] or check their careers page here . If you would like to start or join a Casa, check out Together.casa!

