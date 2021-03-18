Together-Travel Startup, Launchtrip Raises $3.8M Seed Investment

Launchtrip, the first travel app in the world that lets users search by city or event, announces $3.8M seed round. Tweet this

Launchtrip had begun piloting an early stage MVP last year before COVID-19, generating just over $1M in sales. When the pandemic hit, the company was forced to close pilots and identify a sustainable path forward. "With every catalyst and problem, there comes growth. The pandemic gave us a podium that didn't exist before," says Founder and CEO Julian Ing. "Consumers want travel to come back just as badly as the hospitality space. With travel coming to a near halt, we took the opportunity to refine our product, build better strategies and bolster financing."

In addition to securing funding from Axis Capital Corporation Holdings, Launchtrip has brought on a seasoned board of advisors which include some of the industry's top experts in the technology and travel spaces including Taleeb Noormohamed, Michael Drever, Kathleen Reaume, Terry McBride and Mark Spencer. The board members held previous leadership roles within HomeAway (Expedia), MealPal and Tripping.com.

As the world begins to reawaken, Launchtrip welcomes you to Together-Travel. For more information visit: https://launchtrip.com/

About Launchtrip

Launchtrip has created the first travel app built for group trips that allows users to search by city or event. Launching in beta this spring, users will be able to select from over 200,000 hotels, make reservations from thousands of recommended restaurants across major cities and split costs among trip attendees during the booking process – all within one intelligently designed and easy to use mobile app and website.

