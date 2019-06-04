Together We Can: Millions to Collaborate Worldwide for World Oceans Day on June 8

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Oceans Day Youth Advisory Council will help steer the way this week leading up to World Oceans Day on June 8. With increasing awareness of plastic pollution entering waterways around the globe, millions of people will take action for a better future by eliminating single-use plastics, including straws, bags and bottles. In 2018, over 1,500 events were organized in more than 140 inland and coastal countries, including events hosted by schools, aquariums, zoos and businesses.

Youth celebrate World Oceans Day 2018 in Denmark. The 2018 Sea Youth Rise Up delegation participates in the first March for the Ocean in Washington DC.

"World Oceans Day is the perfect chance to shine the spotlight on the ocean and to celebrate the many ways that oceans sustain people and our planet," said Jack Johnson, Musician, Surfer and Environmental Activist. "We can all take action on World Oceans Day, joining youth leaders and a global movement, to come together in support of healthy and plastic free seas."

The World Oceans Day Youth Advisory Council, with 24 members ages 16 - 23 from 20 diverse countries, provides new and unique perspectives, ideas and recommendations for rallying the world for our ocean. With continued engagement year-round, Council members help shape the development of World Oceans Day by inspiring actions, big and small, that provide opportunities for ocean conservation 365 days a year.

"I'm absolutely amazed by the World Oceans Day Youth Advisory Council and have discovered extremely talented leaders from all over the world that are working hard in their local communities to raise awareness in protecting the ocean and marine species," said Nicolás Chesta, a World Oceans Day Youth Advisory Council representative from Chile. "This group of young people is generating an important impact and I'm really grateful to be a part of it."

For 2019, the theme, Together We Can, will focus on what we can all do together to create a healthy ocean and better future. Millions of people are expected to virtually join hands around the world to show their support for protecting our shared ocean. Visit: https://www.worldoceansday.org/action-center to learn more about this year's theme and ways to get involved.

"Youth are leading the charge to create change," said Bill Mott, Executive Director of The Ocean Project, the non-profit organization that has coordinated World Oceans Day internationally since 2002. "Whether you live far inland or on the coast, the ocean affects each one of us and our personal decisions affect the ocean. We believe that youth are the key to success and are not only leaders of tomorrow, but also of today. Thanks to our supporters, including Proctor & Gamble and Footprint, we can continue to create opportunities and engage youth and others around the world on World Oceans Day and year-round."

Thousands of events are happening worldwide! Visit www.worldoceansday.org/events-list to find a celebration near you!

About World Oceans Day: Coordinated and promoted internationally by The Ocean Project since 2002, World Oceans Day is an annual celebration on June 8 as well as a call for ocean conservation action throughout the year. Starting in 2009, World Oceans Day has also been officially recognized by the United Nations. This celebration of our ocean brings together organizations and individuals from schools, universities, aquariums, zoos, businesses, and others, including divers, surfers, sailors, communities of faith, governments, the maritime, recreational and tourism industries. For more information, or to find an event, visit: www.WorldOceansDay.org.

Follow @WorldOceansDay on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

Meet the World Oceans Day Youth Advisory Council:

http://www.worldoceansday.org/youth-advisory-council

Press Contact:

Kara DiCamillo

215699@email4pr.com

401-619-0374

SOURCE World Oceans Day | The Ocean Project

Related Links

https://www.worldoceansday.org

