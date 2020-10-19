Together We Experience: Experience 2021 Conference Registration Now Open

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mae®, the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, and now ICE Mortgage Technology, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), today announced that registration is now open for Together We Experience: Experience 2021. The online conference will take place March 8-26, 2021. This year's conference encourages attendees to come together to accelerate the true digital mortgage while participating virtually in keynotes, training, breakout sessions, philanthropic activities, networking and more.

With an expected audience of more than 5,000 mortgage industry professionals, this free online event gives lenders access to current and future trends from thought leaders, skills to maximize investments in ICE Mortgage Technology digital mortgage solutions from Ellie Mae, Simplifile and MERS, and the latest information about critical subjects like eClosing, automated intelligence, data and analytics, consumer engagement, URLA readiness and support for a virtual workforce. Attendees will learn how to derive more value out of Encompass by closing more loans, closing loans faster, improving efficiencies and lowering costs associated with loan origination.

For partners, Experience 2021 is designed to accelerate business growth by providing lenders direct access to their digital mortgage innovation, adding value and choice. Whether accessing the directory via Marketplace or through tech showcases, demos and breakout sessions, partners and lenders will have the ability to connect, share and innovate.

"We're looking forward to a very successful Experience 2021 online conference," said Joe Tyrrell, President, ICE Mortgage Technology. "This event provides us the annual backdrop to come together as an industry to accelerate our efforts to automate everything automatable for the mortgage industry. This year is no exception as we unveil the combined power of Ellie Mae, MERS and Simplifile as ICE Mortgage Technology. Our collective innovation, data intelligence and comprehensive network means we can positively impact every mortgage and automate the entire process from the point of homebuyer interest, through application and closing, to post-closing, recording and re-sale."

The event will include numerous conference tracks designed to accelerate learning, innovation and sharing of best practices, with interactive breakout sessions hosted by Ellie Mae, Simplifile and MERS experts and industry leaders. Attendees will be able to participate in live Q&As with presenters at the end of each session.

Participants can also take advantage of conference training opportunities including Encompass Persona-based Training for Originators, Processors, Closers and Underwriters, Encompass 301, Going Mobile with Encompass LO Connect, Effectively Originating in Encompass, Creating eLearning Training Modules, Generating the New URLA with Encompass and more.

Additionally, attendees will hear from inspiring keynote speakers including:

Joe Tyrrell , President, ICE Mortgage Technology

, President, ICE Mortgage Technology Bob Broeksmit , President and CEO, Mortgage Bankers Association

, President and CEO, Mortgage Bankers Association Sarah Thomas , first full-time female National Football League (NFL) official and first woman to officiate a major college football game, bowl game and in a Big Ten stadium

, first full-time female National Football League (NFL) official and first woman to officiate a major college football game, bowl game and in a Big Ten stadium Jake Wood , Co-Founder and CEO, Team Rubicon, American military veteran, author and Pat Tillman Award winner for Service

"While we miss coming together in person, Experience 2021 will provide the valuable opportunities for learning, sharing, training and networking for all participants across the mortgage industry," said Jonas Moe, senior vice president, Marketing, ICE Mortgage Technology. "Whether you are looking to expand your capabilities by leveraging automated intelligence, data and analytics, eClosing capabilities or consumer engagement or you are preparing for the new URLA or you're looking to collaborate with peers on best practices, Experience 2021 has you covered."

To register for Experience 2021, visit https://experience.elliemae.com

To learn about exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities at Experience 2021, visit https://experience.elliemae.com/sponsorship

To register for conference training, visit https://experience.elliemae.com/training

