LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment (CAUSE) will host a series of events called Together We Vote: An API Get Out the Vote Fest throughout Los Angeles' historic Asian and Pacific Islander (API) neighborhoods celebrating community and civic engagement in the 10 days of early voting leading up to the November 5 General Election. Collaborating with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and nine other API community based organizations, CAUSE will engage event attendees with activities that highlight historic neighborhoods and encourage increased civic participation.

CAUSE's Executive Director, Nancy Yap, shares, "Because over 23% of eligible voters in Los Angeles County are API, CAUSE decided to bring people together to celebrate civic engagement and vote. We know that API voters trust nonprofits like CAUSE and that we are here to help individuals make their voice heard this election season"

The current fest line up:

Weekend 1

Saturday, October 26 – North Hollywood

Partner Organization: Thai Community Development Center

Location: Wat Thai Food Court at Wat Thai of Los Angeles (8225 Coldwater Canyon Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91605)

(8225 Coldwater Canyon Ave, 91605) Time: 10am - 4pm

Main Vote Activation: Vote Center

*Thai CDC is not affiliated with Wat Thai of Los Angeles

Saturday, October 26 – Haunted Little Tokyo*

Partner Organization: Little Tokyo Ghost Club

Location: Secret Location to be Announced through RSVP . (*This is a 21+ Only Event)

. (*This is a 21+ Only Event) Vote Center Time: 4pm - 9pm

Event Time: 4pm - 12am

Main Vote Activation: Vote Center

Sunday, October 27 – Chinatown

Partner Organization: Chinese American Citizens Alliance

Location: Chinese American Citizen Alliance (415 Bamboo Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90012)

90012) Time: 9am - 3pm

Main Vote Activation: Vote Center

Sunday October 27 – Long Beach

Partner Organizations: Southern California Pacific Islander Community Response Team, Kutturan Chamoru Foundation

Location: Homeland Community Center (1321 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90813)

90813) Time: 3pm - 5pm

Weekend 2

Saturday, November 2 – Little Tokyo

Partner Organization: Daniel K. Inouye National Center for the Preservation of Democracy at the Japanese American National Museum (JANM)

Location: Family Voting Festival at the Daniel K. Inouye National Center for the Preservation of Democracy at the Japanese American National Museum (JANM) (100 North Central Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90012)

90012) Time: 1pm - 6pm

Main Vote Activation: Vote Center

Saturday, November 2 – Eagle Rock

Partner Organization: Pilipino Workers Center

Location: The Oinkster (2005 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock, CA 90041)

TIme: 11am - 3pm

Main Vote Activation: Transportation to Vote Center through Jeepney Rides

Sunday, November 3 – Little Bangladesh

Partner Organization: South Asian Network

Location: Bangladesh Community Development Center (154 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA , 90004)

, 90004) Time: 12pm - 6pm

Main Vote Activation: Vote Center

Sunday, November 3 – San Gabriel

Partner Organization: Blossom Market Hall

Location: Blossom Market Hall (264 S Mission Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776)

91776) Time: 4pm - 7pm

Monday, November 4 – Koreatown

Partner Organization: Korean American Federation of Los Angeles

Location: Korean American Federation of Los Angeles (981 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90006)

(981 S Western Ave, 90006) Main Vote Activation: Vote Center

For more information, visit the Together We Vote Fest webpage at https://bit.ly/togetherwevote2024

Through the Together We Vote Fest, CAUSE connects community with civic engagement, emphasizing the importance of empowering diverse communities with different ways to be civically engaged.

About CAUSE

The Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment (CAUSE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan, community-based organization with a mission to advance the political empowerment of the Asian Pacific American community through nonpartisan voter outreach, training, and education as well as leadership development.

Founded in 1993, CAUSE is comprised of committed professional, business, community and political leaders, and has established itself as a unique nonpartisan APA organization dedicated solely to APA civic and political participation. Based in the Greater Los Angeles area, CAUSE's influence reaches throughout Southern California.

For more information visit: www.causeusa.org .

