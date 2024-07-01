Togetherwork to Accelerate Growth with Strategic Investment from Park Square Capital and Continued Support from GI Partners

Park Square Capital joins GI Partners in backing leading integrated software and payments platform to fuel next chapter of growth

ATLANTA, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Togetherwork, a leading provider of mission-critical, integrated software and payment solutions to groups and organizations, announced today that Park Square Capital ("Park Square") has made a significant minority investment in the company, joining GI Partners as investors. This investment will support Togetherwork in building its comprehensive group management, member engagement, and financial solutions that enable organizations across multiple verticals to grow revenue, streamline operations, increase efficiency, and build stronger communities.

"Togetherwork's mission is to help the communities we serve thrive, prosper, and grow. Our comprehensive suite of integrated software and payments solutions enable this for our customers," said Neil Platt, Chief Executive Officer of Togetherwork. "Growing membership and revenue, streamlining operations, enhancing communications, and simplifying payments are core to what we do and to the communities we serve. We have a great partnership with GI Partners and will continue to rely upon their guidance, and with the addition of Park Square, one of the world's leading investors in high-quality companies for over two decades. We look forward to furthering our aspirations and enhancing our abilities as we begin the next leg of our journey."

Martino Ghezzi and Adam Kornbluh, Partners at Park Square, commented, "Togetherwork is the type of high-quality company which we like to partner with: it's a defensible, market-leading software provider with a significant runway for continued growth. Its software solutions help various organizations address the challenges of efficiently operating a community and elevating its purpose. We are excited to partner with GI Partners and the Togetherwork team in supporting the future growth of the business."

"Togetherwork has increased its revenue approximately fourfold since our original investment in 2018 and we are energized by the growth opportunities for the company to serve its customers with market leading technology," said Travis Pearson and Sendil Rajendran, GI Partners' Managing Directors. "We look forward to this new partnership with the Park Square team and are excited about the direction the Togetherwork leadership is taking the company."

Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal advisor, and William Blair acted as financial advisor, to GI Partners and Togetherwork, and Fried Frank served as legal counsel to Park Square.

About Togetherwork

Togetherwork is a leader in software and payments for member-based organizations, helping them grow, become more efficient, increase revenues, and provide excellent service to their members and constituents. To learn more about us, please visit: www.togetherwork.com .

About Park Square Capital

Park Square Capital is a leading private credit manager, providing senior debt, mid-market direct loans, junior debt, and structured equity to private equity-backed companies in Europe and the US. The firm has a selective, long-term and flexible investment approach, aimed at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns across market cycles. Park Square has invested more than $25 billion since 2004, and currently manages $15.7 billion of capital on behalf of its investors, which include global public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, family offices, and asset managers. Park Square has more than 120 staff, with nine offices including London, New York, Frankfurt, Paris, Stockholm, Seoul, and Tokyo.

For more information, please visit www.parksquarecapital.com .

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 170 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and London. The firm has raised more than $43 billion in capital and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity strategy invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The real estate strategy focuses primarily on technology and life sciences properties as well as other specialized types of real estate. The data infrastructure strategy invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com .

