TOGETHXR and Aflac Unite to Champion Women's Sports in 2024 Campaign, Kicking Off with Epic College Hoops Watch Parties

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOGETHXR , the trailblazing media and commerce company co-founded by sports media veteran Jessica Robertson alongside world-renowned professional athletes Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel, and Sue Bird, is proud to announce a dynamic year-long partnership with Aflac , a leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S. The partnership, created in collaboration with Aflac's media agency, Spark Foundry, launches this month when the two present a series of star-studded college hoops watch parties across the vibrant Portland area.

Taking place March 29th – 30th at The Sports Bra pop-up at Spirit of 77 , the watch parties will pack two full days of riveting women's college hoops. Hosted by WNBA Athletes Sydney Colson and Theresa "TP" Plaisance , the charismatic faces of TOGETHXR's "The Syd & TP Show," attendees can join in on thrilling basketball action, exciting giveaways, immersive fan experiences, and appearances from basketball icons like Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, Elena Delle Donne, and Aliyah Boston.

"We embarked on the TOGETHXR journey with the vision of not just improving the coverage of women's sports but fostering a community that celebrates the athletes and their stories," says Jessica Robertson, Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer of TOGETHXR. "This dynamic partnership with Aflac embodies our commitment to rewriting the narrative and propelling women's sports to new heights. We're not just watching the game; we're shaping its future."

This landmark partnership not only signifies a union of two industry leaders but also underscores their shared commitment to championing women's sports initiatives and advocating for comprehensive health coverage for athletes.

Founded in 2021, TOGETHXR emerged during a pivotal moment in sports media to address the underrepresentation of women's sports coverage, which then stood at a mere 4% coverage. Today, there has been a remarkable shift, as women's sports coverage has surged to 15%, driven by the growing content shared across streaming and social media channels. Companies like TOGETHXR are at the forefront of this movement, igniting change that leaves a lasting impact on the industry.

"Last year, Aflac reinforced our commitment to supporting women's sports by purposefully pivoting resources to highlight the immense talent in women's college basketball. This year, collaborating with TOGETHXR aligns perfectly with our pledge to continue supporting women's sports initiatives. Just like TOGETHXR helps close the gap with sports coverage, Aflac helps close the gap with expenses health insurance may not cover," said Aflac Chief Marketing Officer Garth Knutson. "We are excited to help elevate women's sports throughout the basketball season and into the future."

As college basketball fever sweeps the nation, TOGETHXR emerges as a prominent source for fans, and the College Hoops watch parties are just the beginning. Stay tuned for more activations as TOGETHXR continues its journey to elevate women's sports during this basketball season and beyond.

To learn more please visit https://www.togethxr.com

About TOGETHXR

TOGETHXR is a media and commerce company founded by Jessica Robertson alongside four of the world's top professional athletes, Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel, and Sue Bird. With a focus on rich storytelling rooted in lifestyle and youth culture, TOGETHXR is an unapologetic platform where representation and gender equality are both expected and required. TOGETHXR highlights a diverse and inclusive community of game-changers, culture shapers, thought-leaders, and barrier breakers – finding and telling the stories of women who are doing the same. As one of the most compelling platforms for women in sport and culture, TOGETHXR's in-house production studio has created a slate of scripted and unscripted premium content, including Surf Girls: Kaikaina, More Than A Name, FENOM, Summer of Gold, and more, which are in discussions to be adapted for film, TV, and digital media. In 2023, TOGETHXR was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and won Media Company of the Year in the DigiDay Media Awards.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than 68 years to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force. The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in 2023 in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 17 consecutive years, Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 23 years and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year. In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021 and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2023) for 10 years. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol . Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

Contact Information:

[email protected]

SOURCE TOGETHXR